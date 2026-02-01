11 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals Hitting Shelves in February

New Hobby Lobby arrivals for February include spring decor, faux florals and designer-style dishes.

Have you been to your local Hobby Lobby lately? This month, the aisles of your local store are filling up with the hottest spring products, ranging from Valentine’s Day and Easter decor to tons of gorgeous wall art and faux flowers. All the Hobby Lobby influencers have been sharing their favorite products, many of which look like designer items from Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs for a fraction of the price. What should you shop for this February? Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves by February.

1 The Beyond Gorgeous Dish Collection

Hobby Lobby or designer? Queen B Emily shared about a new collection of dishes that looks like it is from a super expensive store. “This specific design is everything,” she captioned a post. “Oh those dishes are adorable!” a shopper commented. “This is everything I want for my Easter table scape,” another added. “I love that this style is coming back!” a third chimed in. There are bowls, plates, glasses, and more, all with a LoveShackFancy vibe.

2 Valentine’s Day Garlands

The store always does garlands the right way. Now that it is time to decorate for the day of love, there are heart and bow garlands. “Hobby Lobby has the CUTEST Valentine’s💘 Day Garlands! And they are all 40% off!” writes Passion 4 Savings. Fun fact: all the V-day decor is 40 percent off right now.

3 Easter Decor

Stephanie Martin Home detailed all the stuff she bought at Hobby Lobby to decorate for Easter and Spring, how she made it look bougie. “What I bought and how I styled it: Hobby Lobby edition! What piece was your favorite? I think mine are the faux flowers!” she captioned the post. “I love that landscape art it’s so pretty!” a follower commented. “I love that artwork!” another agreed.

4 And, These Portraits

I visited my store last week and was shocked by how many pieces of wall art were flooding the aisles. Tonya Lynn Daviss shared some of her top picks, including this small portrait. “Loving all the new arrivals at Hobby Lobby👌🏻 Definitely my style!” she captioned the post.

5 Wrapping Paper and Gift Wrapping Essentials

There’s no better time to restock your gift wrapping cart! Hobby Lobby has a bunch of new items. “Make gifts look extra special with a variety of on-trend wrapping paper, boxes, bags and more!” they captioned a post.

6 And, Even Food Storage Essentials

Hobby Lobby even has everything you need for food prep. “Stay organized & stylish with fresh finds from The Spring Shop!” they captioned this post. The Spring Shop is also on sale right now.

7 So Much Easter Decor

The aisles are stocked with Easter decorations. Boujee Finds Official shared some of their top picks. “A glimpse of Easter 2026,” they captioned the post. Easter is on sale right now, 40 percent off.