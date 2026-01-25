Hobby Lobby’s latest finds include spring wreaths, mirrors, baskets and more.

Have you visited your local Hobby Lobby lately? The arts, crafts, decor, and more store is brimming with so many fresh new products. From home decor like cozy pillows and blankets to holiday-themed items, including Valentine’s, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter, there are so many inspiring new arrivals that feel and look super luxurious. What should you shop for this week? Here are 8 Hobby Lobby new arrivals that feel way more expensive.

1 Beautiful Spring Wreaths

A lot of people aren’t sure what to replace Christmas wreaths with. Hobby Lobby has the answer. The store just got in so many beautiful faux foliage and flower wreaths that look like they are from Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs. “Spruce up your space with wreaths of every style and size from Hobby Lobby,” the store shared on Instagram.

2 Artwork for All

On my recent Hobby Lobby shopping trip I noticed that the store was devoting a lot more space to wall art and decor. There were options for every type of room and decor style. There were lots of pieces targeted at children and tweens. “Level up your space with stylish decor and bold gamer-inspired accents from The Spring Shop,” the store shared in a photo. “Love,” commented a follower.

3 New Bathroom Linens

Is your bathroom in need of a spring refresh? Head to Hobby Lobby and invest in matching linens. “Transform your bathroom into a relaxing retreat with fresh mats, plush towels, and stylish shower curtains!” the store shared.

4 So Much Valentine’s Day Decor

Get your home decorated for the annual celebration of love. “Let’s make some giant envelopes to turn into the CUTEST Valentine’s Day door decor! Stop by @hobbylobby to gather up all the supplies,” A Girl and a Glue Gun shared. “This turned out so darn cute!” a follower commented.

5 Wicker Baskets

I am obsessed with getting my home organized in 2026, and Hobby Lobby is here to help. There are tons of new baskets and bins. “Shop everything you need to organize in style, including chic baskets, wicker chests and more!” the store shared, alongside a photo of some gorgeous pieces.

6 Bright, Spring Decor

It might be the middle of winter, but that doesn’t mean spring hasn’t arrived at Hobby Lobby. I found so many spring and summer-themed items at the store. “Bring spring vibes into your home with colorful & bright decor from The Spring Shop,” they shared in a post. And guess what? The Spring Shop is 40 percent off.

7 Mirrors and Lamps

Don’t sleep on the lighting fixtures and mirrors at Hobby Lobby. There are so many Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and Ballar Design dupes at the store. Prices are so good. “Elevate your space with home decor finds from Hobby Lobby,” the store captioned a post.

8 And, Lots of Faux Blooms

I am dying over this faux succulent art created by a genius using Hobby Lobby’s fake foliage. “Check out nine ways to transform faux succulents into charming, sculptural, and creative home designs!” the store captioned a post.