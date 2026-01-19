7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This January

Hobby Lobby’s newest spring, holiday, and home decor finds are already in stores, and many are 40% off.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring is springing at Hobby Lobby! This week, I visited my local store and was shocked to find no traces of Christmas. All holiday merchandise had been cleared out of the store and replaced with fresh, new merchandise. St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, and even some summer merchandise have already been put out. And even better? A lot of it is on sale. What should you shop for at Hobby Lobby right now? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Valentine’s Day Decor

Love is most definitely in the air of the aisles of Hobby Lobby. There are so many V-Day items, including decor like throw pillows and blankets, gifts, and party decorations. To sweeten the deal, all Valentine’s Day-themed merchandise is 40 percent off.

2 Spring Topiaries

Right when I walked in, I spotted all of these spring topiaries, which were so beautiful and life-like. All items labeled “The Spring Shop,” including these, are also 40 percent off right now.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 St. Patrick’s Day Decor

Don’t wait until your luck has run out and all the best items are gone to buy St. Patrick’s Day decor at Hobby Lobby. The store had an aisle devoted to the Irish holiday, with everything you need to get festive for it.

4 New Welcome Mats

There are so many new Welcome mats to replace your holiday ones. My favorite? This “It’s Good to Bee Home” style, with an adorable bumblebee on it.

5 Spring Throw Pillows and Plush Letters

I loved this collection of spring throw pillows and also plush monogram letters to match. They are part of The Spring Shop, currently on sale for 40 percent off. Many of them are covered with flowers, bees, and sunflowers.

6 Outdoor Statues

It is currently snowing on the East Coaast so it’s hard to imagine decorating outdoors, but Hobby Lobby is giving us a sneak peek. There are tons of outdoor statues on sale for 40 percent off.

7 Summer Vibe Stuff

I was honestly pretty shocked to find so many summer-themed items at Hobby Lobby, but here we are. There is a great assortment of outdoor entertaining items like placemats and coasters.

8 These Juicy Lemon Garlands

Hobby Lobby loves its garlands, and I am obsessing over these lemon garlands now in stock. They are so fresh, fun, and vibrant. And also, 40 percent off.

9 Small Furniture Pieces

There are also some great furniture pieces that feel very spring and summer to me. Furniture at Hobby Lobby is always 30 percent off the marked price.

10 So Much Easter Decor

The Easter aisles are filling up fast. From egg garlands to bunny everything, you will finds lots of hoppy new items at your store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Spring Candles and Home Scents

If you haven’t swapped out your winter candles and home fragrance products yet, head to Hobby Lobby. There are lots of fresh, new scents to get your house smelling like the upcoming season.