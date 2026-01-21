From spring garlands to cute furniture, these Hobby Lobby home finds shoppers are spotting right now.

Have you been to Hobby Lobby lately? I visited my local store last week and found tons of amazing products. From furniture and home decor to seasonal items, there are new arrivals coming in daily. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting the home aisle this January.

1 These Old Fashioned Furniture and Decor Pieces

I found this little section of old-fashioned furniture and decor pieces. These schoolhouse-style chairs look like something from an antique store, and this wheel is super cute.

2 Adorable Placemats and Runners

Decorate your table with Hobby Lobby’s amazing assortment of placemats and runners. I love the checkered options and the natural textiles.

3 Pink and White Storage Boxes

The Spring Shop has lots of fun finds. These white and pink storage boxes are $8.99, plus 40 percent off as part of the spring promo at the store. These are great for kid’s rooms, as they can stash stuff and stack them.

4 Outdoor Decor

The outdoor decor section was getting stocked as I was shopping. A lot of the stuff was more spring than summer themed. All of it was 40 percent off.

5 Spring Garlands

I am truly obsessed with these spring garlands, especially this one covered in faux lemons. There is also a matching wreath. I think I will have to go back and get them.

6 All These Pretty Pink Decor

This whole section of girl pink decor is so sweet and feels very springy. I love the bunny and cow art pieces and the fluffy daisy wall hangings.

7 Easter Decor

How sweet are these egg garlands? They are just one of many Easter decorations landing in the store daily. I also loved the cartons of eggs that are ready to color, as they make an amazing craft.

8 Wood Cutting Boards with Handles

This whole section of large cutting boards with handles gives serious rustic vibes. They looked very upscale in person, and I wanted to get some to hang in my kitchen.

9 Coffee Bar and Kitchen Decor

There is an amazing selection of kitchen and coffee bar decor. If you want to jazz up your eating and drinking spaces, there are so many fun items to choose from.

10 Cute Furniture

This section of furniture and decor had a spring-slash-summer vibe. And most of the pieces were on sale, 30-40% off.

11 Candles and Home Fragrance

Don’t forget to pick up candles and other home fragrance products. New scents include Sunburst Lotus, Sweet Pea Garden, and Wildflower Fields. They are all 40 percent off right now.