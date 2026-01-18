11 Best New Hobby Lobby Wall Art Hitting Shelves This Week

Discover the best new Hobby Lobby wall art styles, from moody landscapes to pop culture and girly decor.

Everyone knows that Hobby Lobby is a great place to shop for holiday decorations, faux flowers, crafts, and fabric. But did you know that the arts-and-crafts mecca is also home to an impressive collection of wall art? I hit my local store in Dresher, PA, this week and was pleasantly surprised to find framed artwork and wall hangings for every aesthetic. Whether you are decorating a living room or bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, or even a man cave or gaming room, there are options and then some. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby wall art pieces hitting shelves this week.

1 Small Town and Rural Art

If you are hoping to add some small-town charm to your room or even a touch of outer space, there are options at Hobby Lobby. I especially gravitated toward the service station with its simple charm. All art is on sale at Hobby Lobby.

2 Pop Culutre and Music

There is also an excellent assortment of entertainment-inspired pieces, ranging from a crowd at a rock concert and a row of guitars to band-specific pieces.

3 Patriotic Art

If you want to add a touch of patriotism to your home, Hobby Lobby has got you covered. From flag art to constitutionally inspired pieces, take your pick and add a little red, white, and blue to your wall.

4 Music Signs

Decorating a music room or a teen’s music-inspired space? There are lots of little wall hangings, some shaped like guitars and others like guitar picks. Some even light up.

5 Movie Room Decor

Decorating your movie room or a movie-inspired bedroom? There are signs for that at Hobby Lobby. From a Marilyn Monroe painting to a more basic movie night sign, pick your favorite.

6 Laundry Room Art

Who knew there was an entire section of laundry room art at Hobby Lobby? This is such an underdecorated space in the home, so I am all for it. I especially love the giraffe.

7 Moody Landscape Art

If you want an upscale, expensive-looking piece, head to the moody landscape art section. These pieces are gorgeously framed and super versatile because they don’t have much color.

8 Girly Art

If you are decorating a girl’s room, Hobby Lobby is the place to shop. There are seriously aisles dedicated to everything pink, preppy, and girly. From cheerleader-inspired art to western, flowers, and bows, they have all categories covered.

9 Gamer Art

I love this section for a gamer space or playroom. There are lots of options for teen and tween boys who play video games.

10 Creative Animal Art

File this section under random animal art. Hobby Lobby has all these bizarre but cute animal portraits for any room in your home.

11 Bathroom Art

And, because there is an entire section of laundry room art, of course, there is a bathroom section too. Who doesn’t want the Mona Lisa holding toilet paper or a cow with a turban on their head or in the tub hanging on the bathroom wall?