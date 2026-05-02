11 Best New Dollar General Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Dollar General home decor finds from the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection.

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Holly Williams is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and the granddaughter of Hank Williams Sr.—country music royalty who has spent years building her own career as a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur. Her exclusive xo Holly by Holly Williams collection at Dollar General launched in April 2026 across nearly 20,000 stores in 48 states, and right now, it accounts for nearly all of the hottest home goods you’ll find at the discount chain.

The collection covers décor, kitchen, bedding, and housewares, with more than 50 items priced from $1 to $20 and more than half priced at $5 or less. The aesthetic is Southern pastoral—scalloped edges, floral embossing, baby blue trim, bamboo, and natural textures throughout.

Whether you’re refreshing a kitchen, updating a tablescape, or just looking for a well-made candle at a price that doesn’t require a second thought, this week’s selection has everything you need. Here are 11 home finds worth grabbing at Dollar General before they disappear.

1 True Living Jute Rug

A jute rug is the entryway or kitchen accent that adds natural texture without overwhelming a space. This 18-by-28-inch True Living jute rug comes in assorted patterns and has the organic, woven quality that makes the material a perennial home staple—durable, neutral, and easy to style around. It’s $10.

2 Holly Williams Bookends

These Holly Williams bookends feature a dog motif and come in two assorted colors—a charming, characterful accent for a shelf, desk, or console that holds books upright while adding personality to the display. At just $15, they’re a perfect example of how the xo Holly line manages to feel collected rather than mass-produced.

3 Holly Williams Clear Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher

The glass pitcher in the xo Holly lineup features a floral embossed design that gives it a distinctly Southern, vintage-inspired quality—the kind of pitcher that looks at home on a brunch table or a farmhouse sideboard. This Holly Williams floral embossed glass pitcher is a standout piece in the collection at $8.

4 xo Holly Floral Printed Blue Placemat with Ruffle

A ruffled placemat with a floral print is one of those small tablescape decisions that changes the entire mood of a meal. This xo Holly floral printed blue placemat carries the collection’s signature baby blue and botanical print in a format designed to pair with the scalloped ceramic pieces from the same line. At $3, buying a full set is a straightforward decision.

5 Comfort Bay Pillow Cases 2-Count

Quality pillowcases can quickly get pricey, but you don’t have to shell out beyond your means for something practical and comfy. This Comfort Bay pillow case 2-pack comes in assorted colors and brings a fresh, well-finished look to a bed without requiring a full bedding overhaul. These are $8.50 for two.

6 Holly Williams Scalloped Edge Melamine Serving Platter

The Holly Williams melamine pieces feature baby blue trim and scalloped edges throughout the collection, and this 16-inch serving platter brings that detail to a format built for entertaining. This Holly Williams scalloped melamine serving platter is the centerpiece of a tablescape that looks considerably coordinated for just $5.

7 Holly Williams White Ceramic Measuring Cups with Handles

The xo Holly kitchen line includes floral printed ceramic measuring cups as part of a curated kitchen aesthetic that also includes utensil caddies and oven mitts. This 4-count set of Holly Williams white ceramic measuring cups is both functional and decorative—display-worthy enough to leave out on a counter. They’re $8 for the set.

8 Holly Williams Floral Printed Tapered Melamine Utensil Holder

A utensil holder that coordinates with the rest of a kitchen’s aesthetic is one of those small upgrades that makes a countertop feel finished. This Holly Williams floral printed melamine utensil holder carries the collection’s signature floral print in a tapered silhouette that works alongside the measuring cups and ceramic pieces from the same line. It’s $5.

9 Holly Williams Brown Bamboo Cake Stand

A wooden cake stand brings a warm, natural material to a kitchen surface that ceramic and glass versions can’t replicate. This Holly Williams brown bamboo cake stand measures 10 inches and is sturdy enough for actual use while looking good enough to leave out permanently. It’s $12.

10 True Living Scented Candle

A 6-ounce scented candle at $3 is the rare impulse buy that actually improves the room it lands in. This True Living scented candle comes in assorted scents and has the right presence for a bathroom counter, a kitchen windowsill, or a side table—functional fragrance at a price that makes stocking multiple scents easy.

11 Holly Williams Clear Glass Sugar Container Jar with Lid and Spoon

A glass sugar jar is a small kitchen detail that makes a morning coffee or tea routine feel more considered. This Holly Williams glass sugar container, complete with a lid and dedicated spoon, fits naturally alongside the pitcher and measuring cups from the same collection, completing a cohesive kitchen display for just $6.