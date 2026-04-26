Shop 11 Dollar General home finds, from pink Igloo coolers to chic strawberry decor.

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If you aren’t shopping for home decor at Dollar General are you even having fun? The thrifty but chic dollar store has so many fantastic, fabulously priced items, ranging from kitchen organization bins to the hottest design aesthetics for the whole home, like lemon throw pillows, chicken-and-rooster plates, and even flamingo-themed home items. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best Dollar General home finds flying off shelves right now.

1 The New XO Holly Collection

LeAnn Womack shared about some great goodies. “Thank you @hollyaudreywilliams for these goodies from xo Holly! ✨ Grab the new collection at your local Dollar General. I sure do love them,” she captioned the post. “I love Holly!! she’s got such great taste,” a follower commented. “I love her stuff too!” added another.

2 Pink Igloo Coolers

Get a cooler but make it pretty and pink! A bunch of people are sharing about hot pink Igloo coolers for just $25. One shopper visited four locations before scoring not one, or two, but three of them. “Look what came home with me 3 is insane 😩🩷🩷🩷 do you like these ?” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Dollar General Hidden Gems Shoppers Say Are a Steal

3 Fridge Frames DIY

My Own Home Style shared a clever DIY using Dollar General frames that cost under $10. “Couldn’t believe I found these beauties @dollargeneral for $1 each. Total project cost $8 for an easy fridge update!!” she captioned the video. “Those are so so cute! I’m going to have to grab those next time I’m there,” a shopper commented.

4 Cottage in the Woods Collection

Have you checked out the adorable cottage core collection yet? “When the mood is ‘cottage in the woods, ‘ and the prices are ‘definitely should buy,” the store captioned a post. “First stop when I leave work,” a follower commented.

5 And, Fruity Decor

The fruit decor theme is everywhere this season, including Dollar General. Shena Nichols found tons of adorable strawberry items, from throw pillows to Stanley-like mugs. “Yall! Look how cute this stuff is from dollar general,” she captioned a post. There are even strawberry picture frames.

6 A New Tropical, Beachy Collection

Sassy So Lovely shared a new tropical beach-vibe collection, complete with flamingos and palm trees. “Here are just a few cute finds I saw at Dollar General earlier and if you are here in Florida like me or are just into the beach theme and pretty flamingo stuff in general this could be perfect for you!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Spring Decor

Butterflies and bows, oh my! Moming This Shiz shared so many spring decorations worth investing in. “Spring has officially taken over at @dollargeneral 🌸🌼 and I’m not mad about it—so many cute finds to freshen up your space without breaking the bank. From florals to pastel everything, it’s giving instant mood boost,” they wrote.

8 Kitchen Organizing Essentials

According to Mandy shared all of her kitchen organizing essentials. “Organize my kitchen with me! I’ve been putting this off for too long, but it’s finally time! I found so many amazing kitchen and organization finds at @DollarGeneral to refresh my kitchen! They had everything I needed to give this room the upgrade it needed from décor to kitchen specific items and organization. And the best part – it’s so affordable!” she wrote.

9 The Cutest Kitchen Towels and Decor

Sweet Life of a Housewife shared about “cutesy” spring finds, which included a lot of amazing kitchen decor, like towels, mugs, plates, and more. ” ran into DG for one thing, & got caught up in all the CUTE spring things they had out! Who wants a haul of what I bought?” she captioned a post. “Soo many cute things!!” a follower commented.

10 Farmhouse Finds

Looking for farm-inspired decor? Run to Dollar General. Savings with Tasia shared her top picks, including a chicken plate. “Okay dollar general has some really cute spring farm style decor! Nothing was more than $10! Do you shop Dollar general?” she captioned the post.

11 Lemon Decor

The lemon trend is also going strong and Dollar General is squeezing into it. “@dollargeneral or Pier 1?! Because why is everything actually SO cute,” Moming This Shiz captioned a post. There were so many Riviera-feeling yellow-and-blue decor items.