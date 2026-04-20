11 Best Dollar General Spring Finds That Just Hit Stores

New Dollar General spring finds include decor, kitchenware, and beauty essentials.

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Another week, another wave of new must-have items hitting shelves at Dollar General. In my latest haul, I rounded up stylish yet practical kitchenware, name-brand beauty essentials, floral decor, and more items that embody the joy of spring. Here are the 11 best Dollar General spring finds hitting stores right now.

1 Decorative Scalloped Pedestal Bowl

I found this gorgeous Decorative Scalloped Pedestal Bowl ($8) hiding in the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection. It features a pedestal base for elevated flair; display your farmer’s market picks or use it as a purse bowl for everyday essentials. Choose from four colors: Sky blue, mint green, pastel pink, and white.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Spring Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

2 Square Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from harmful U.V. rays with these cool-girl Square Sunglasses ($10). The black frames feature pink interiors for a subtle, unexpected pop of color.

3 e.l.f. High Definition Powder

Replenish your makeup drawer with the e.l.f. High Definition Powder ($7), a loose setting powder that blurs wrinkles and controls shine. The lightweight, radiant-boosting formula won’t cake or crease and is best applied at the end of your makeup routine before setting spray.

4 Floral Oven Holders

Make your kitchen spring-ready with this Floral Pot Holder ($1) and Floral Pot Holder and Cover ($1). The fabric holders are heat-resistant, so you can better focus on the recipe at hand without worry.

5 Retro Arcade Console

This Retro Arcade Console ($3) has more than 200 built-in games and a rechargeable battery for endless fun. Plus, its slim size easily slips into your pocket or purse for on-the-go play.

6 Floral Coir Doormats

Spruce up your doorstep with one of these seasonal Floral Coir Doormats ($10 each). Available in two designs, shoppers can opt for the “Hello” mat with scalloped edges or the “Welcome” mat with double blue trim. Made from natural coir fibers, the doormat traps dirt, allergens, and moisture from infiltrating your home.

7 Ceramic Baking Dish

My mom and I collect pyrex kitchenware, and this Ceramic Baking Dish ($10) looks just like a floral piece I own, but for half the price. It has a spacious 12.5-inch base that’s perfect for hearty casseroles, sheet cakes, and frittatas.

8 Floral Decorative Throw Pillow

While browsing the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection, I also came across this plush Floral Decorative Throw Pillow ($12). The bow ties are a chic detail that will dress up my bedspread or reading chair.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Spring Sales Starting This Week.

9 Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Maintain comfort and support at the sink and stove with this Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat ($12). Its extra cushioning helps relieve pressure on tired feet and reduce joint strain, and it’s easy to wipe clean.

10 Bobbie Brooks Pink Sleep Shirt

Upgrade your pajama collection with this Bobbie Brooks Pink Sleep Shirt ($6). The button-down shirt has a notched collar and contrast piping along the sleeves.

11 Smartphone Projector with Remote Control

No TV? No problem! Cast your favorite shows, blockbuster movies, and social media apps via this Smartphone Projector with Remote Control ($9).