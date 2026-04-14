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11 Best Dollar General Spring Finds That Are Luxury for Less

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 14, 2026
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Affordable spring decor, beauty, and home finds that look high-end for less.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 14, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a bargain hunter, I chase the thrill of saving a buck. That’s why I love shopping at discount chains like Dollar General, where I can find budget-friendly alternatives to name brands and luxe-looking pieces for way less. With spring in full swing, D.G. is overflowing with floral linens, housewares for outdoor entertaining, and seasonal decor. Here are the 11 best Dollar General spring finds that exude luxury at a fraction of the cost.

1
Initialed Ceramic Tray

Holly Williams Ceramic Tray Décor, 6x6 in, Assorted Designs
Dollar General

Available exclusively at Dollar General, the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection is bursting with southern charm and polished housewares, including this Initialed Ceramic Tray, which could easily pass as an Anthropologie dupe—and its $5 price tag is music to our ears. It comes in two designs: a blue version with scalloped edges or a lavender option with spiral detailing.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Home Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

2
3-Piece Quilt Set

Kathy Ireland 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set, Assorted
Dollar General

Refresh your bedroom without overspending. The Kathy Ireland 3-Piece Quilt Set ($25) has a beautiful botanical print that’s effortlessly stylish; incorporating pops of color with throw pillows and blankets that tie in with your rug or curtains.

3
Press-On French Nails

Kiss Salon Press-On French Nails, Changeless, 24 ct
Dollar General

Skip the $60+ salon visit and get a flawless French manicure at home with this Press-On French Nails DIY kit for just $5.

4
Single-Wick Spring Candles

Holly Williams Scented Candle, 10 oz, 4 Assorted Scents
Dollar General

The new xo by Holly collection features a variety of Spring-Inspired Candles ($5) made from a natural soy wax blend for a clean, even burn. Choose from fresh seasonal scents like Morning Dew, Ash & Ember, Heirloom Tomato, and Lavender Fields.

5
Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher

Holly Williams Clear Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher
Dollar General

How cute is this Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher ($8) for freshly squeezed lemonade or a batch of spicy margaritas? The spout is cleverly designed to prevent dripping and messes.

6
Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Dollar General

The Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($20) delivers the look and feel of pricier brands like Beats and JBL thanks to its sleek, portable design. It offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, connects to devices from up to 30 feet away, and even features a built-in microphone for calls and video calls.

7
CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eye Liner Pencil

CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eye Liner Pencil, 200 Black Onyx, 1 ct
Dollar General

Did you know that Dollar General sells brand-name makeup for a fraction of the price you’d pay at other retailers? Save a few bucks and snag the CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eye Liner Pencil for just $7.

8
Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Holly Williams Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, 2 Assorted Colors
Dollar General

Making small swaps—like replacing store jars with this cute Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set ($3)—is an easy, affordable way to elevate your tablescape and kitchen counters.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9
Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Comfort Bay Memory Foam Standard/Queen Bed Pillow
Dollar General

Sleep more soundly with Comfort Bay’s Memory Foam Bed Pillow ($10). It’s made from hypoallergenic, dense foam and offers “firm” support that’s ideal for all sleep positions. Bonus: The pillow is machine washable.

10
Blue Gingham Seat Cushion

Gingham Seat Cushion with Ties, Blue and White Checkered
Dollar General

Brighten up your outdoor patio chairs or breakfast bistro set with this Blue Gingham Seat Cushion ($7). It has a tufted design and fabric ties to keep the cushion securely in place.

11
Scalloped Edge Serving Platter

Holly Williams Scalloped Edge Melamine Serving Platter, 16 in
Dollar General

Pick up this Scalloped Edge Serving Platter ($5) for all your dinner parties, or to display fresh produce and baked goods.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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