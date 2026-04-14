11 Best Dollar General Spring Finds That Are Luxury for Less

Affordable spring decor, beauty, and home finds that look high-end for less.

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As a bargain hunter, I chase the thrill of saving a buck. That’s why I love shopping at discount chains like Dollar General, where I can find budget-friendly alternatives to name brands and luxe-looking pieces for way less. With spring in full swing, D.G. is overflowing with floral linens, housewares for outdoor entertaining, and seasonal decor. Here are the 11 best Dollar General spring finds that exude luxury at a fraction of the cost.

1 Initialed Ceramic Tray

Available exclusively at Dollar General, the xo Holly by Holly Williams collection is bursting with southern charm and polished housewares, including this Initialed Ceramic Tray, which could easily pass as an Anthropologie dupe—and its $5 price tag is music to our ears. It comes in two designs: a blue version with scalloped edges or a lavender option with spiral detailing.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi Home Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

2 3-Piece Quilt Set

Refresh your bedroom without overspending. The Kathy Ireland 3-Piece Quilt Set ($25) has a beautiful botanical print that’s effortlessly stylish; incorporating pops of color with throw pillows and blankets that tie in with your rug or curtains.

3 Press-On French Nails

Skip the $60+ salon visit and get a flawless French manicure at home with this Press-On French Nails DIY kit for just $5.

4 Single-Wick Spring Candles

The new xo by Holly collection features a variety of Spring-Inspired Candles ($5) made from a natural soy wax blend for a clean, even burn. Choose from fresh seasonal scents like Morning Dew, Ash & Ember, Heirloom Tomato, and Lavender Fields.

5 Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher

How cute is this Tapered Floral Embossed Glass Pitcher ($8) for freshly squeezed lemonade or a batch of spicy margaritas? The spout is cleverly designed to prevent dripping and messes.

6 Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($20) delivers the look and feel of pricier brands like Beats and JBL thanks to its sleek, portable design. It offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, connects to devices from up to 30 feet away, and even features a built-in microphone for calls and video calls.

7 CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eye Liner Pencil

Did you know that Dollar General sells brand-name makeup for a fraction of the price you’d pay at other retailers? Save a few bucks and snag the CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eye Liner Pencil for just $7.

8 Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Making small swaps—like replacing store jars with this cute Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Set ($3)—is an easy, affordable way to elevate your tablescape and kitchen counters.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Sleep more soundly with Comfort Bay’s Memory Foam Bed Pillow ($10). It’s made from hypoallergenic, dense foam and offers “firm” support that’s ideal for all sleep positions. Bonus: The pillow is machine washable.

10 Blue Gingham Seat Cushion

Brighten up your outdoor patio chairs or breakfast bistro set with this Blue Gingham Seat Cushion ($7). It has a tufted design and fabric ties to keep the cushion securely in place.

11 Scalloped Edge Serving Platter

Pick up this Scalloped Edge Serving Platter ($5) for all your dinner parties, or to display fresh produce and baked goods.