Budget-friendly finds for home, outdoor, and travel from Dollar General.

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This week, Dollar General‘s top bargain finds cover beauty essentials, outdoor upgrades, and home decor, with prices as low as $2. If you’re on the hunt for budget-friendly ways to refresh your home and backyard, D.G.’s new arrivals section has versatile planters, artwork, curtains, and weatherproof cushions. Plus, I found travel-size necessities for your spring break trip, too. Here are the 11 best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Travel Size Toiletry Bag

As a frequent traveler, I’ve found that reusable bottles, like those in this Travel Size Toiletry Bag ($4), are more convenient and cost-effective than buying minis for each trip. Inside the clear bag are three flip-top bottles (perfect for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash) and a spray bottle for hairspray or facial mists.

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2 Comfort Bay Metal Shower Curtain

Could your bathroom use a facelift? Swap in fresh towels, replace outdated hardware and faucets to give it that brand-new feel, declutter your counter with organizer bins, and hang a new Comfort Bay Metal Shower Curtain ($13) to zhuzh up the space. The curtain measures 72 x 72 inches and comes with rust-resistant hanging hooks.

3 Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Listen to your favorite tunes on the go with the Vibe Boom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($20), whether you’re having a park picnic, playing pickup basketball, or throwing a beach bonfire.

4 Hanging Basket Planter

Available in terracotta, black or gray, this Hanging Basket Planter ($3) has a space-saving design that works for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Its 10-inch diameter is most ideal for compact flower beds or small plants, such as pothos or snake plants.

5 Embroidery Frame Decor

Add a whimsy touch of spring to your wall gallery or reading nook with this pretty Embroidery Frame Decor ($6). The stitched artwork comes in two floral-inspired prints in robin blue and butter yellow.

6 LEGO Marvel Sets

D.G. shoppers can save big on LEGO Marvel building sets, including the Marvel Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine (on sale for $16) and Marvel Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man (on sale for $12). The kits are recommended for kids ages six and up, though parent supervision may be helpful as both sets can be further explored via the LEGO Builder mobile app.

7 5-Piece Manicure Set

If mastering nail art is one of your 2026 goals, take the first step and pick up this 5-Piece Manicure Set ($2), which will help shape and prep your nails for painting. It includes clippers, tweezers, nail filers, and a cuticle stick.

8 Outdoor Chair Cushion

Upgrade your Adirondack chairs or pool chaise lounges with comfy new Outdoor Chair Cushions ($18 each). Made from wear-resistant fabric for all-day comfort, the cushions have built-in ties to keep them securely in place. Choose from four colorful prints.

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9 Wireless Gear Charger

A portable charger that doesn’t require a tangled wire mess? Sign us up! Grab this Wireless Gear Charger ($10) for convenient, on-the-go charging.

10 Solar Powered Plastic Stake

Line your front steps or flower beds with the Solar Powered Plastic Stakes ($1 each) to create a glowing, illuminated pathway. No outlets or batteries are needed, the stakes charge in the sun during the day and automatically light up at dusk.

11 Faux Plant in Boot-Shaped Pot

Display this Faux Plant in Boot-Shaped Pot ($6) on your mantle, coffee table, or in the bathroom for a playful spring touch.