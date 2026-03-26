Dollar Tree Just Made a Major Change and People Call It “Insane”

Shoppers are calling it "insane" after spotting Dollar Tree locking up its candy aisle.

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A few years ago, people rarely talked about Dollar Tree. However, the store has exploded in popularity over the last few years, with an expanded customer base that includes high-income earners, thrill-of-the-hunters, and loads of DIY’ers. Usually, the one thing people complain about is price increases. After all, when you have the word “dollar” in your business name, people tend to take that seriously. However, this week, there is a totally different conversation that has sparked surrounding a major change that customers have spotted in stores. And, even Dollar Tree influencers are dubbing it “insane.”

1 Dollar Tree Is “Locking Up” Candy in Some Stores

One of our favorite Dollar Tree influencers, Dollar Tree Dollie, AKA Kim Rizzo, shared about it in an Instagram video on Tuesday. According to Rizzo, the entire candy section at her store underwent a major overhaul. Instead of being out on shelves, the candy was “locked up” to prevent theft.

2 Dollar Tree Dollie Calls the Move “Shocking”

“CANDY LOCK UP?! 🔒🔑🍭🍬🍫 Ok this really caught me off guard! Following suit with makeup, the candy is now ‘locked up’ at dollar tree! what do yall think of this?! i know it’s to prevent theft, it’s just shocking to see it!” she wrote in the caption of the post, writing “Has Dollar Tree lost their minds?” across the video.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, “Absolutely Insane”

“Dollar Tree has officially reached a new low,” she added in the video. “This is insane.” She pans to the candy section, which is now behind a glass or plastic wall. “Tell me why I turned down the candy aisle, and everything is now locked up?” she continues. “This is absolutely insane.”

4 Your Hand Fits Through a Slot to Grab One Box

The wall has small slots that fit your hand and let you grab a single box, making it difficult for grab-and-go theft. “If you want candy, you have to stick your hand in this thing,” she says, likening it to the previous cosmetics lock-up situation. “I thought the makeup one was bad. This is crazy, though.”

5 Apparently, It Is to Prevent Mass Theft

“I really don’t understand the point. You lock it up but still give us access to it,” a follower commented. ” it’s so weird right?! i think people use their arm and put it all in a basket or backpack in one swoop, so it’s to prevent that,” the influencer responded. Some shoppers were shocked. “The world is definitely coming to an end when dollar tree starts locking up candy lol,” one said. “It is a sad world out there. People steal so much now. I dont blame them,” another responded.

6 However, Others Maintain It Could Be to Keep the Store More Organized

However, another follower suggested it could be an effort to keep the store more organized. ” I used to work at a dollar tree n I honestly think it’s more so to keep things clean. People would always tear up the aisles so fast n it takes long to reorganize each aisle only for it to be messed up minutes later,” they commented. “I have to admit it’s weird. But it looks a lot better than the spinning on the shelf looks lighter and more organized for some reason,” one said.