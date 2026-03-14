Find the 7 best Dollar Tree Easter basket fillers, from Touchland dupes to cute cups.

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Have you gotten everything you need to fill up Easter baskets for the whole family? If not, don’t stress. Dollar Tree is your one-stop shop for all things Easter. I recently hit my local store and found so many basket options, straw, candy, toys, and toiletries to put smiles on the faces of people of all ages on Easter morning. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Easter basket finds hitting shelves right now.

1 LoveShackFancy Style Toiletries

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about toiletries that give serious LoveShackFancy feels. Teens and tweens will love them. LOVESHACKFANCY VIBES ✨🌸💕 but make it $1.25!! @dollartree launched a super cute new girly spring collection called Amber Glow! what is your favorite item?!” she captioned a post.

2 And, Touchland Dupes

My tween daughter is going to love the new Touchland dupe scents at Dollar Tree. They will likely sell out fast. “NEW HAND SANITIZERS!! 🌸🤩 omg! can’t believe i found the new @dollartree b-pure hand sanitizer scents for spring!! who is on the hunt for these?!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Easter Sippy Cups

There are so many adorable Easter mugs and cups, including these bunny and carrot-shaped tumbler sippy cups. “New Easter Finds At Dollar Tree,” Dollar Tree Queen 76 shared in a post. “The carrot 🥕 tumbler is so cute. I saw a carrot pop it toy too,” a follower commented.

4 Plastic Charme Easter Baskets

A lot of influencers are using these pastel and Easter-hued plastic baskets as Easter baskets this year. You can also apply little Jibbitz-like charms to them. “Five Below $3 Charm Easter Baskets,” Dollar Tree Queen 76 captioned a post.

5 So Many Little Easter Items

There is an entire wall of Easter-themed options for your basket. “Shopping at @dollartree and looking for the new finds for Spring and Easter. Right now you can find basket fillers and fun trinkets,” The Purple Alphabet captioned a post.

6 More Fillers

Sensational Finds also shared a video of the fillers they found. “Run to Dollar Tree NOW! 🏃‍♀️💨 Here are the BEST Easter basket fillers that look high-end but only cost a buck seventy five. These new Dollar Tree finds won’t last long! Don’t overpay for Easter this year when these deals are sitting right here!” they wrote.

7 And, Plastic Eggs, Of Course

Don’t forget to grab a bag of plastic eggs and candy to fill them with. “Look at all the Easter arrivals at the Dollar Tree. I’m looking forward to seeing spring,” Passionate Painted Lady captioned a post.