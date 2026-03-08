Shop the 7 best new Dollar Tree decor finds, from Pottery Barn dupes to Easter decor.

Dollar Tree is really gaming it up this spring. After all, it is quickly becoming one of the most popular discount stores in the country because it sells fancy-looking decor and home items for shockingly low prices. This week, I noticed so many fabulous decor items perfect for spring, from fake flowers to everything you need for Easter. What is everyone shopping for right now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many “Pottery Barn Finds”

Liz Fenwick DIY found lots of designer-looking home decor for less at Dollar Tree, including trays and soap dishes in different sizes, perfect for your bathroom or kitchen. “Pottery Barn find at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These look so expensive but they’re only $1.25!” she wrote. “I’ve been using the small gray one for hand soap and dish soap and the large gray one on an end table to keep things like wallet, keys, or AirPods. Love them!” a follower commented.

2 Gorgeous Glassware

Liz Fenwick DIY also found some gorgeous glassware. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 I feel like it’s been forever since a new glassware line was released, and I’m loving this one! Perfect for a kitchen refresh or your DIYs,” she captioned an Instagram post.

3 And, Dishes That Look Designer

There are so many designer-looking dishes at the store right now. I recently found the viral hydrangea print at my store. Each piece is just $1.50. “Dollar Tree Spring finds! Have you seen these 3 scores?” influencer Do It On a Dime shared in a post.

4 Gorgeous Outdoor Planters

There are tons of new outdoor items flooding the store right now. “Grab new @dollartree planters for High-End Spring & Easter Decor DIYs,” Ceej DIY captioned a post.

5 Fake Flowers

There are lots of new fake flower stems at Dollar Tree right now to create gorgeous arrangements. “I love the Dollar Tree flowers. I use them for my spring tablescape. I can’t wait to purchase more,” Crystal Stacey Designs.

6 Table Decorations

Create a gorgeous tablescape with the help of Dollar Tree. “POV: You went to Dollar Tree for “one thing” and left with a full spring hosting setup,” an influencer writes.

7 Easter Decor

Don’t skip the Easter aisles at Dollar Tree. There are tons of decorations, Easter outfits, Easter baskets, and everything to fill them with. “I’m Sure You’ll Love This Idea!😍😍 Easter decor,” one influencer writes. And, most of the items are around $1.50.