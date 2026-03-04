11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Dollar Tree spring finds are selling fast.

Oh, Dollar Tree, you really are here for springtime! The discount store, where most items cost between $1.25 and $5, is really bringing the heat this season. My daughter and I made a trip to our local store this week, and found so many amazing items. From Easter decorations and Easter basket items to faux flowers, dishes, and glassware inspired by spring, there were so many product scores to be had. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree new spring finds.

1 Easter Decorations

There are so many Easter decorations. I loved these egg garlands, Easter pillow cases, and adorable bunny-shaped toys.

2 Easter Bunny Headbands

There were tons of Easter bunny headbands, ranging from more traditional pink-and-white or blue-and-white furry headbands to rainbow-hued ones and even sequined-covered options. They are so cute for Easter photos or putting into Easter baskets.

3 A Three-Tier Serving Tray

This three-tier serving tray has been going viral for all the right reasons. It is perfect for hosting Easter brunch and can be used to display cookies or baked goods. Get it for $5.

4 Spring Florals

Dollar Tree has a big display of faux flowers for spring, and they are selling out fast. From faux sunflowers to gerber daisies, the flowers look real but cost just $1.75 per stem.

5 Furry Little Easter Baskets

Does it get any cuter than these furry Easter baskets? I spotted them in blue and magenta, but by far, the cutest was the rainbow tie-dye print option. There are tons of other Easter basket styles to choose from made out of different materials.

6 Spring Glassware

Sunflowers are such a spring and summer vibe. There were a bunch of new glassware options to choose from, painted with various flowers, including sunflowers. Get them for $1.50 each.

7 And, the Viral Hydrangea Dinnerware Pieces

The hydrangea painted dinnerware collection has been going seriously viral. Each piece, including the plates, bowls, and mugs, is just $1.50. They are selling out fast, so you may have to fit a few stores to get a complete set.

8 Easter Basket Fillers

Bubbles, toys, Easter glasses….There are so many adorable options to fill your Easter baskets with this year. The store also has tons of Peeps-branded items, including candy.

9 Popcorn Buckets

I love these movie theater-inspired popcorn buckets! The red-and-white striped nostalgia-inducing items come in various sizes, each just $1.50.

10 Easter Signs

And, if you want to decorate your walls, run to Dollar Tree for these adorable wall hangings. Each comes with a loop on the top to hang off a nail or hook.

11 And, Organizing Bins

There are also lots of organizing bins and baskets to tackle your spring cleaning and organization projects. Most items are just $1.50.