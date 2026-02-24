11 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds and DIYs Flying Off Shelves This Week

These $1.25 home finds are selling out fast this week.

Have you shopped the home decor section at Dollar Tree recently? The discount store, where most items are priced at around $1.25, has so many fantastic new finds that shoppers are scooping up this week. From a brand new bedding collection to Easter decorations, there are so many unexpected items flooding the aisles. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree home finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A New Bedding Collection

Liz Fenwick DIY couldn’t believe that Dollar Tree is now selling bedding. “New at Dollar Tree… you won’t believe it! 🤩 Sheets, pillows, and blankets under $10! Would you try these out?” she asked her followers. Many were skeptical about it.

2 A Great Dollar Tree Easter Craft

Stay at Home Circus shared about a creative Easter DIY craft. “Dollar Tree DIY Donut Stack Holder 🍩🎀🐰 Made this using a wood base + wood dowels from @dollartree and just screwed them together! You can totally glue it, but I kept mine detachable for easy storage. After seeing @stephaniehannahome share the cutest donut stack, I had to DIY my own 🥰🍩 Added a bunny ear topper using white paper bag handles from @dollartree 🐰that can detach (it’s not glued on). So simple + so cute! Perfect for a hostess gift or teacher appreciation luncheon,” they captioned the post.

3 Mini Heart Dishes

Nora Gweji shared about a viral trinket dish. “These mini heart trays from @dollartree have been a new favourite! Grab some and try this easy catchall tray DIY,” she captioned a post.

4 William’s Sonoma Worthy Wooden Utensils

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about expensive-looking wood utensils. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These wooden utensils look so similar to the Williams Sonoma line and they’re just $1.25!” she wrote.

5 Dollar Tree Box Crafts

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about another Dollar Tree craft. “I turned Dollar Tree boxes and a hanger into this high-end organizer! 🤍 Perfect for your bathroom or craft room!” she wrote. “Such a great idea!” a shopper commented. “Love this,” added another.

6 Pottery Barn Looking Eggs DIY

Liz Fenwick DIY shared another easy DIY. “I turned Dollar Tree Easter finds into Pottery Barn decor! So easy and affordable, I love how these look in my home!” she captioned a post. “So good! Great transformation,” a follower commented. “Super cute!!! Love the eggs,” another added. “THE Grassy green bunnies would look great in a Garden or outside along with plants or flowers!” a third chimed in.

7 So Many Adorable Easter Finds

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about lots of Easter items. “These Dollar Tree finds are going VIRAL 🤩 From the jumbo eggs to the soap dispensers I can’t pick a favorite! 😍 Have you spotted any of these yet?” she captioned a post. “Ohhhh lots of good stuff this season!” a shopper commented.

8 New Room Sprays

Dollar Tree Queen shared about bougie room sprays from Home Breeze. “New Room Sprays At Dollar Tree,” she wrote. “I saw these today. ❤️The eucalyptus + neroli smells amazing,” a follower commented about the home fragrance find.

9 Lots of Crafting Items

Passionate Painted Lady shared about crafting items. “New Dollar Tree Finds at Crafter Square. Have you been to crafter square lately? You might wanna stop by,” she wrote.

10 Spring Garlands

Passionate Painted Lady shared about the new Easter garlands. “Look at the new Easter Decor. Arriving at Dollar Tree. So cute 😍,” she wrote. “I think the chicks are my favorite. Thanks for taking us so long and showing us,” a follower commented.

11 Easter Florals

And, don’t forget to pick up faux Easter flowers. “Warning: Our Easter florals may cause compliments, unsolicited photos, and someone asking ‘where did you get those flowers???'” the Dollar Tree captioned a post.