6 Best New Dollar Tree Organizing Finds for Mid-February

Shoppers say these Dollar Tree storage finds make organizing easy and affordable.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you trying to get organized? HomeGoods, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx are always great stores to shop for everything from baskets and bins to other storage solutions. However, if you want to get the most bang for your buck, head to Dollar Tree first. The store has many similar items to help you sort your belongings and keep them in the right places, most priced between $1.25 and $1.50. What should you grab from your store or the website this month? Here are the 6 best new Dollar Tree organizing finds for February.

1 Woven Baskets

Shoppers love these Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Baskets, $1.50 on the website. They come in assorted neutral colors and are perfect for bathroom or laundry room items. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a shopper writes. “I used this to hold bathroom supplies. Works great!” adds another.

2 Storage Totes

For $5, you can’t go wrong with this Edge Storage Tote. Use them to store kitchen items, bathroom stuff, or laundry room essentials. They are also great for stacking.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Stackable Drawers

Shoppers are also using these Plastic Stackable Drawers, 12.9×8.8×6 in, $6 each. “These are the best storage boxes I have used for medicine. I am going to buy then for shoe storage because they are sturdy, stackable and you can see what is in them. i like that they are drawers instead of boxes with lids so you don’t have to unstack them to get at the one you want,” a shopper writes. “awesome and really helps with organization. these are high quality and worth more than $5,” another writes.

4 Hanging Travel Bag

Keep all your cosmetics and toiletries organized while traveling with the Closet Essentials Hanging Travel Bag With Hook, $1.25. “This is so valuable in my travels!!! It holds everything I need when I need to take shower!!! Holds toothbrush, toothpaste, hair spray,hair shampoo, hair conditioner, deodorant, eye care, brush, etc!! Just roll up, place in suitcase and you’re ready for next shower!!” a shopper writes.

5 A 6-Cute Storage Rack

This 6-Cube Storage Rack, $6.00, is perfect for organizing a closet, laundry room, or basement. “I love it, I got 3 of them, and tied the together and mounted them to the wall, and I put plywood on top as I put my printer and my cricket machine and my sublimation machine all on there it been holding up so well,” writes a shopper.

6 Rectangular Storage Trays

If you need to organize trinkets or drawers, these Rectangular Storage Trays, $1.25 each, are perfect. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes. “I love this for organizing and separating, my jewelry supplies, sewing and beading needs , Perfect for display on my gemstone hearts and small agate marbles.”