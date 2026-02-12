These 7 Dollar Tree spring finds look designer for less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things to do at Dollar Tree? Challenge myself to find items that look way more expensive than they actually are. It’s quite easy, actually, because most items at the discount store are around $1.25 to $1.50. What are some of the best, bang-for-your-buck home items in the new arrivals section right now? Here are 7 Dollar Tree spring home finds that look way more expensive.

1 These Colorful Diamond Cut Glass Vases

Everyone from event planners to interior designers regularly shops for vases at Dollar Tree. These Diamond Cut Glass Vases just landed on the Dollar Tree website for $1.75 each, and they are exquisite. Get it in teal, purple, pink, or orange.

2 These Lantern Holders

Pottery Barn or Dollar Tree? These new gold metal and glass Lantern Candle Holders are just $3.00 each, but look designer. It is designed to hold tealight candles, real or LED.

3 New Bougie Candles

Shoppers are going wild over Dollar Tree’s new selection of bougie candles. The Energize Scented Candle with Metal Lids comes in assorted scents, such as Citrus Bliss and Rose & Amber, and is just $3 on the website. “Bought this just a few days ago and it’s one of my favorites, it made the whole house smell very good. It’s more of an herbal clean smell rather than fruity… it’s very refreshing,” writes a shopper.

4 Lots of New Faux Flower Stems

There are many new spring faux-flower stems, including the Artificial Lily Floral Bush in assorted colors. “I purchased these to make beautiful arrangements for my patio. I think they look as real as the real lilies,” one shopper writes.

5 The Hydrangea Dish and Glass Collection

If one collection has been going seriously viral at Dollar Tree, it is this one that includes the Blue Hydrangea-Printed Cooler Glass and Blue Hydrangea-Printed White Stoneware Plate. “I brought these beautiful glasses. I love the design,” a shopper writes, who notes that her husband “was surprised” to learn they were from Dollar Tree as “the cup looks expensive.”

6 Peeps Hand Soap

There are lots of great Peeps products at Dollar Tree, including this adorable Peeps Marshmallow Scented Hand Soap for $1.50. Not only will it clean your hands, but add a little Easter spirit to your bathroom.

7 The Fairy Garden Collection

Another viral collection at Dollar Tree is the Fairy Garden stuff. It includes these Fairy Garden Miniature Houses, Assorted Houses, $1.50 each.