6 Best New Dollar Tree Organizing Finds and DIYs for February

These new Dollar Tree organizing finds are trending fast this February.

Whenever I embark on a new organizational project, I always head to Dollar Tree first. Sure, HomeGoods, Target, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx always have great storage finds at great prices. But at Dollar Tree, most items hover around, well, one dollar. But before I even step foot in the store, I check out social media to see what all the Dollar Tree experts are buying. Some of them have clever DIYs and hacks to maximize value. What should you shop for, according to seasoned shoppers? Here are the 6 best new Dollar Tree organizing finds for February.

1 An Acrylic Organizer Made Out of a Few DT Finds

Liz Fenwick DIY, an Instagrammer who specializes in affordable DIYs, shared a genius trick. “Dollar Tree organization hack! These acrylic drawers + bamboo cutting boards turned into the prettiest organizer. 😍 Perfect for purse essentials, beauty items, or office supplies!” she captioned the post. “Such a great hack! Would work so well for crafting supplies too!” a follower commented.

2 Snackle Box Dupes

Fenwick also shared about a viral Dollar Tree dupe. “New at Dollar Tree! Just $6 for this snackle box 🙌 Which color would you grab?” she asked her followers. “Such a good deal!” one commented. Five Below is also selling a similar item.

3 An Organizer Made From Little Bowls

Elen Life Hacks shared a clever trick to turn a pack of small, clear organizing cups into an actual bathroom organizer, using glue. “Dollar Tree DIY 🛁✨ Bathroom organizer made from simple cups,” she wrote in the caption.

4 Pantry Organization Must-Haves

Dollar Tree shared a video highlighting some of the best pantry organization items at the store. “Out with the old, in with the organized 💖✨​ Our pantry storage makes cleaning, sorting, and styling your space a breeze. Start the year fresh,” they captioned the video.

5 This Super-Easy DIY

Miss Vicky Tips shared about a super easy DIY. All you need are wire shelves and plastic bins, both available at Dollar Tree, and a hot glue gun. You’re going to love this idea!🌳💕 Dollar tree🌳,” she captioned the video of herself creating a shelving unit.

6 And, This Two Shelf Rack

If you don’t feel like using a glue gun, Melissa shares a product that was a total game-changer for organizing her bathroom under-sink area. “A small change can make a BIG difference.✨♥️ This $6 Dollar Tree shelf gave my under-sink cabinet a fresh start. I love solutions that are quick, affordable, and practical,” she writes.