7 Dollar Tree Decor DIYs That Feel Way More Expensive

Viral Dollar Tree decor DIYs turn budget frames, vases, and florals into luxe-looking home upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are lots of cheap items and amazing deals at Dollar Tree. However, not all of them look expensive. Some items go seriously viral because people can’t believe you can find such beautiful, name-brand-looking items for just around a dollar. Some of them are sold that way, while others are doctored by people who buy them to make them look expensive and beautiful. Here are 7 Dollar Tree decor finds that feel way more expensive. A few might require a glue gun and a little direction following.

1 Beautiful Frames

Influencer The Cautious Creative shared an easy tutorial on “transforming Dollar Tree picture frames into high‑end, vintage‑inspired decor using hot glue, silicone molds, and Rub ‘n Buff,” she wrote. “If you love easy DIY crafts, budget‑friendly home decor, or beginner‑friendly upcycles, this project is such a fun one to try. These super cute DIY ideas are perfect for a girls’ craft night, weekend project, or a cozy evening at home while you binge your favorite shows. If you’re a DIY beginner, this is one of the easiest, most satisfying transformations — and you can use Dollar Tree frames or ones you already have.” Followers were shocked at the transformation. “Wow, just wow!!!” one exclaimed.

2 An Easy Candle Holder DIY

Another influencer shared a super easy candle holder hack. “You won’t believe this is from Dollar Tree @dollartree 😍 Turning basic finds into high-end candle holders on a budget! Easy DIY candle holders that look expensive but cost next to nothing. Simple, affordable, and so luxe. Which style do you like more, black or clear?” Nora G Snook wrote. “Looks wonderful,” a follower exclaimed.

3 And, This Designer Looking Vase DIY

The same influencer shared another Dollar Tree hack, a vase wrapped in twine. “Before you toss out that @dussecognac bottle or any other liquor bottles, checkout this transformation using @dollartree items,” she wrote. “Stunning,” a follower commented.

4 And, a Planter DIY

Even amateur crafters can take advantage of this hack. “It’s DIY O’Clock! I grabbed these planters from @dollartree to recreate an elevated planter for my indoor faux plants. This DIY is perfect for living-rooms, bedrooms, office space or entryways when your plants need a little more extra presence,” the same influencer wrote.

5 Faux Florals

Cottage Harbor Homes swears by the faux florals at Dollar Tree. “Did you know that @dollartree has a beautiful selection of faux florals?” they wrote. :For years I’ve loved browsing around Dollar Tree stores looking and their crafting supplies and getting inspiration for fun little DIY’s. Let me tell you, they’ve really stepped up their floral game! These babies breath stems just spoke to me in the light blue and off white colors. Mod Podge is always the MVP of my crafts, acting as a glue but can also be used as a top coat for different types of crafts, offering various finishes from matte to glossy. I just love it! I hope this simple craft has inspired you to create something of your own!”

6 So Much Spring Decor

“Have you been to Dollar Tree lately? Their spring decor is so good—and today I’m turning budget finds into high-end home decor with simple DIY upgrades. From oversized decorative eggs and moss bunnies to lanterns and resin rabbits, these Dollar Tree items get elevated with paint, gilding wax, bows, and creative details. I’m using Dixie Bell paints, gold markers, and thrifted ribbons to create on-trend blue and gold spring decor that looks boutique-worthy. These projects are perfect for spring decorating, booth inventory, or resale. If you love budget-friendly DIYs, thrift flips, and affordable spring decor ideas, this video is for you,” an influencer shared with a bunch of her top high-end picks.

7 So Much Greenery

All it takes is $46 at Dollar Tree “and I upgraded my home decor in a major way,” one shopper revealed. “I found front door wreath pieces, outdoor candleholders that double as indoor plant holders, faux greenery, a candle, and vases that look way more expensive than they are. Proof you do not need a big budget to create elevated cozy spaces. If you have a Dollar Tree near you, you can recreate this entire look on a budget.”