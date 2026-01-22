From viral mugs to spring towels and bee decor, these Dollar Tree kitchen finds are hot now

Shopping for your kitchen? Head to Dollar Tree, where there are so many new arrivals to help decorate your cooking space and keep it stocked with everything you need to cook a delicious meal. There are so many new customer favorites and also returning items. What should you shop for right now? Here are 7 Dollar Tree kitchen finds shoppers are loving this January.

1 The “Perfect” Charger Plates

Dollar Tree chargers are one of the most popular kitchen items in the store. Shoppers maintain they are a steal and look more expensive than they are. For $1.50, pick up the new Clear Charger Plates With Gold Rims. “The chargers have an elegant aspect to my daughters graduation celebration,” one shopper writes. “Perfect charger plates for my wedding, beautiful and affordable. Shipped to store and picked up. Purchased 120 charger plates. Definitely recommend,” another adds.

2 Two-Tone Mugs That “Sell Too Fast”

Shoppers also go wild over the coffee mugs at Dollar Tree. These Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs, 14-oz. for $1.50. “I love these mugs! Heavy, sturdy, keeps my coffee hot longer…unfortunately, so does my stepson. All 4 mugs walked away….LOL! I highly recommend!” one writes. “I bought 12 mugs abt 5 years ago. Sadly mugs get broken or chipped and I am down to 4. I have LOVED this mug and cannot find them in my local Dollar Tree! They sell too fast! I have a forest green color. Please Dollar Tree – bring back the green mugs! Great mug.”

3 Reusable Meal Prep Containers

If you are meal prepping this year, head to Dollar Tree for supplies. This Surefresh 34-oz. Reusable Tall Plastic Containers with Lids, 2-ct. Packs set for $1.50 is a customer favorite. “I bought them and it’s great for soup and other liquid products knowing that it has a twist cap nothing will spill out and it’s great for freezing as well,” a shopper writes. “These are the best you can put onions in them and the smell does not leak,” another adds. “I need more I love them.”

4 New Spring Kitchen Towels

Dollar Tree drops new kitchen towels seasonally. My favorite designs this year? Home Collection Floral-themed Print Kitchen Towel, Assorted Styles, and Home Collection Assorted Lemon-Printed Kitchen Towel, $1.50. “Love the lemons,” one shopper writes.

5 Adorable Bee Drying Mats

There are lots of bees buzzing around the store right now. These Home Collection Bees Print Dish Drying Mats, 12×18 in., are a steal for $1.50. “I love these mats. They are so adorable And work so nicely for what I bought them for. I just bought the fall mats for a new project. Love love love,” writes a shopper. “Love the bees,” adds another. “Wish I purchased multiple. Purchased matching glass.”

6 And, Matching Bee Glasses

Here are the said glasses! These Greenbriar Bees Cooler Glasses are adorable. “My daughter loves this glass. She loves the details and coloring. Unfortunately hers broke tonight and I’d really love to replace it for her. Please does anyone know when or where I can find it again?” writes a shopper. “I love my glasses, I have the dinnerware also. I would recommend theses to my family and friends,” another adds.

7 Drink Shaped Decor

Dollar Tree always has great decorations, and summer is just around the corner. These Drink Shaped Tabletop Decoration will liven up your kitchen this season.