Dollar Tree Penny Items Revealed: Here Is Everything You Can Get for One Cent

From crafts to decor, here’s how shoppers are finding real one-cent items at Dollar Tree right now.

Shoppers love the Dollar Tree for its super low prices, generally hovering $1.25 or $1.50. But did you know you can sometimes find items for as low as a single cent? This week, our friends at the Krazy Coupon Lady shared an Instagram post about Dollar Tree penny items, and even revealed some of the items shoppers have found for a cent.

Dollar Tree Is Selling Penny Items

“Dollar Tree just changed the game. 🤯 Starting this month, Dollar Tree is finally selling penny items to customers. For YEARS they refused, but thanks to a policy change, they’re now yours for $0.01 — IF you can find them,” the thrifty website shared.

Here’s How to Find Them

According to the post, you start by hunting for “leftover $0.25 clearance items” in the sale section. “Use the price scanner in-store to confirm it’s a penny,” they continued. “Grab everything you want before checkout. Once you buy, employees pull the rest.”

“Right now, you’re looking for leftovers from the recent clearance event — a very select list of craft supplies, beauty stuff, and home decor. Some people are finding a few items, others are scoring way more. Either way, it’s worth the hunt!” they continue.

On their website, they shared a list of items that have been discovered for just a penny. “Many of these products were part of the $0.25 clearance bins (see what we found in early December and mid-December) and have likely now dropped to $0.01,” they say.

Employees Have Confirmed That There Are Penny Priced Items

A few weeks ago, store employees confirmed this is a thing. “we got a message in ops center and an email from our district manager with the new policy. we are allowed to sell the items that we’re part of the 4th quarter clearance event. they have now been marked down to a penny in the system. however, when a customer brings them up for purchase, we are supposed to go collect the rest of them if they left any on the shelf. they are supposed to be donated to a local charity for example the boys and girls club. store managers are responsible for setting this up,” a Redditor shared. “This exact thing happened to me today. They even had a 25 cent cart at the front. I picked a couple craft items and they both rang a penny. The cashier for sure noticed because when I was bagging my items she went over to the cart and took the rest out and set them aside,” another added.

Here Are Some of the Items That Are a Single Cent