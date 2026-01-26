From chic frames to fairy gardens, these new Dollar Tree decor finds look luxe for less.

Have you been to Dollar Tree recently? The bargain warehouse is amping up its inventory now that the holidays are over and spring is on the horizon. I like to follow all the Dollar Tree influencers, as they are always posting the hottest new items that arrive in stores and generally sell out fast. What should you shop for this week, according to the experts? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Frames and Wall Art

Dollar Tree Dollie found lots of great framed artwork and picture frames that are perfect dupes for expensive stores. “DT OR POTTERY BARN?! 🏠 Found the prettiest new home finds that don’t look like they’re even from @dollartree because they’re so chic!” she wrote. “Love the boho style decor!” a follower commented.

2 Valentine’s Day Decor

Don’t sleep on Dollar Tree’s Valentine’s Day decor section, with most items hovering around $1.50. “DOLLAR TREE VALENTINES 💘 Loving the new valentine’s day 💋 Dollar Tree plus decor at @dollartree !! who is ready for all the heart items?!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

3 Outdoor Decor

We are in the middle of a snowstorm in the Northeast, so its hard to think about outdor decor, but Dollar Tree is ahead of th game. “Spring is coming and your yard deserves a glow-up ☀️✨​Shop our Lawn & Garden collection for spring gardening and outdoor essentials. All for a great deal!​” the store shared in a post. “Just now putting them out at my store,” an employee confirmed.

4 The “Fairy Garden” Collection

The Fairy Garden collection has been a quick hit with Dollar Tree shoppers. “The fairies are calling🧚✨Welcome whimsy with our popular fairy garden selection! Our new 35-piece figurines and accessories will bring magic to your grove! ​Collect them all!” the store wrote.

5 LED Candle Holders

How bougie are these LED-lit Pillar candle holders, a safer alternative to lighting real ones. “Light up your space ✨ These LED-lit pillars are the glow-up your home didn’t know it needed: effortlessly stylish, endlessly cozy. Shop the vibe,” the store wrote.

6 Super Bowl Party Gear

Hosting a Super Bowl party? You don’t have to spend a lot to impress your guests. “Gear up for game day 🏈 with all the snacks, serveware & supplies to feed your fans!” the store writes. “You guys had the cutest football cups last year! My kids are obsessed with them 🔥👏 y’all are the best,” a shopper commented.

7 Valentine’s Day Trees

I am fully invested in the Valentine’s Day tree trend and so is influencer Sensational Finds. Get your Valentine’s Day tree at Dollar Tree. “Take this as your sign to run to Dollar Tree and grab someone Valentine’s Day decor! This pink and disco ball tree is super girly and is definitely helping me feel the LOVE! @dollartree,” writes Sensational Finds.

8 Organizing Bins and Baskets

Dollar Tree Goodies is all about the organizational secton at Dollar Tree. “Quick Dollar Tree run because somehow I went in for one thing and came out with a whole personality 🛒✨Small bags, big wins, budget still breathing,” they captioned this post.

9 Summer Decor

Okay, it feels WAY to early to start decorating for summer. But, if you have space to store this stuff, it’s adorable. “DT is ready for Summer ☀️ 🏖️ 🌴,” Dollar Tree Goodies shared.

10 Kitchen Towels and Oven Mitts

Get your kitchen gear at Dollar Tree! I love these matching oven mitts and kitchen towels. And all the red glassware? So pretty and perfect for Valentine’s Day.

11 Posters

Don’t forget about Dollar Tree posters! Dollar Tree Goodies shared photos of some of the wall art options at the store, including posters of Tupac, LeBron James, and Lionel Messi. These are great for kids, teens, and tweens.