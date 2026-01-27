5 New Dollar Tree Finds That Are Just Like High-End Body-Care Products

There's even a dupe for a $164 Lancome perfume.

If it seems like every week, there is a new batch of Dollar Tree dupes, that’s because it’s quite literally the case. And this week, shopping influencers have spotted $1.25 versions of high-end body-care products from Lancome, Dr. Teal’s, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and more. Keep reading to learn how the items compare and how much you can save.

1 Dupe for Dr. Teal’s Lavender Foaming Bath

Savings: $6.75

When it comes to affordable lavender-scented bath and body products, Dr. Teal’s is arguably the most popular brand around. However, Dollar Tree is making things even more affordable with its new Spa Luxury Lush Lavender Foaming Bath.

TikToker @rachelxburrows says it’s a perfect dupe for Dr. Teal’s Foaming Sleep Bath. Both products contain essential oils and Epsom salts, but Dollar Tree is charging $1.25 for a 50-oz bottle, while the name brand is around $8 for a 34-oz bottle.

2 Dupe for e.l.f Brow Lift

Savings: $5.75

The popular $7 Brow Lift from e.l.f. Cosmetics is a “clear eyebrow shaping wax that holds your brows in place for a fluffy ‘soap brow,’ feathered look.”

However, @rachelxburrows says you can achieve a similar look with Dollar Tree’s $1.25 biotin-infused Edge Waxes. Of course, these are also clear, but they come in fun scents like cherry, honey, banana, shea butter, coconut, and watermelon.

3 Dupe for Clean & Clear Morning Burst Exfoliating Cleanser

Savings: $4.75

Clean & Clear’s Morning Burst Cleanser (around $6 at Walmart) is oil-free and promises gentle exfoliation with an awakening citrus scent. But for just $1.25, you can grab nearly the same product with Dollar Tree’s Morning Fresh Facial Scrub, according to TikToker @shopwithkeke.

One commenter on her video wrote, “morning face wash is better than the real thing!”

4 Dupe for Lancome Lancome’s La Vie Est Belle Perfume

Savings: $162.75

A 3.4-oz bottle of Lancome’s La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum will set you back $164 at Ulta. “This iconic women’s fragrance, is a masterful blend of fresh spring iris, decadent spun sugar & warm vanilla, creating a floral gourmand scent,” reads the product description.

But @shopwithkeke says Dollar Tree’s new Power Stick body spray scent, Coastal Garden, is a pretty good dupe for $162.75 cheaper.

5 Dupe for Dr. Natural Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Detangler

Savings: $10.75

In a separate video, @rachelxburrows spotlights Dollar Tree’s new plant-based Leave-In Conditioner and Detangler from the brand Natural Sense. She says it’s a dupe for the Dr. Natural Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Detangler, which retails for $12 at Target.

“This works and smells so good,” says @rachelxburrows of the $1.25 find. A commenter chimed in, “The leave in conditioner has a really good score on the Yuka app for clean ingredients too!”

Both products are plant-based, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free.