5 New Aldi Finds That Are Just Like Dior and Olaplex for $80 Less

Is there anything better than perusing the racks and finding an item that looks just like a designer version for a fraction of the price? Fortunately, social media has made it easier than ever to hone in on incredible dupes that allow you to get the look you want without breaking the bank. According to shoppers, even stores like Aldi have products that bear an uncanny resemblance to high-end items. Read on for the new Aldi finds that are just like Dior and Olaplex but cost much, much less.

1 Dupe for the Hulken Bag

In recent years, Hulken bags have become a must-have practical necessity that turns your everyday tote into a super convenient roller. But if you’ve held back from paying full price, you might be able to score your own for less now, thanks to Aldi. In a recent video, TikTok user @mandy.sims shows off a truly convincing Hulken dupe she picked up at her local store for just $29.99.

“This is at Aldi! I don’t have a Hulken bag because I refuse to pay that price for a bag—I just refuse! This is identical, though, I’m almost sure of it!” she says, adding that she was thrilled Aldi had multiple colors, including black on top of the silver version and the rose gold versions that she purchased.

But how do these look-alikes actually square up compared to the real thing? Shopping influencer @janellenichole put the Aldi dupe to the test against her genuine Hulken bag in her own video. She notices that the Aldi version is identical to the medium-sized Hulken (which typically retails for $110, making the dupe $80 cheaper), but there’s even more at play besides the savings.

“My Hulken is similar on the inside,” she says, noting that her genuine bag filled with items still rolls easily. “I mean, it looks just like it!” She then tests it by putting two full Aldi grocery bags inside the dupe, remarking: “It’s moving pretty good! I would say this dupe is legit. It’s a good option if you only need a small bag.”

2 Dupe for Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner

It’s always a major win when you find a more affordable version of your favorite high-end haircare product. This now apparently includes Olaplex products, which TikToker @busymama4life_ noticed on the shelves of Aldi.

When shopping at a store like Sephora, the high-end Olaplex No. 4 Bond Shampoo & No. 5 Conditioner sells for $64 for a pair of 8.5-ounce bottles. However, similarly sized bottles of the Lacura Bond Hair Repair Shampoo and the matching Lacura Bond Hair Repair Conditioner retail at Aldi for just $4.99 each, making them roughly $54 less overall.

3 Dupe for Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

That’s not the only Lacura product getting called out on social media for being a copycat of a high-end product. TikToker @aamandalove says the Lacura Bold Cover concealer is “definitely a dupe” for the Tarte Shape Tape concealer.

So, what’s the price difference? The Tarte version sells for $32, while the Lucari products are available at Aldi for just $6.49—or in other words, a savings of $25.51 per tube.

4 Dupe for Wayfair Nightstand

Doing a little redecorating in your bedroom? Grabbing this Edford W Nightstand from Wayfair is a stylish option for $104.

But if you’re working with a budget, you might want to take a quick trip to Aldi instead. While it might not be the first place you think to look for furniture, the store’s Sohl Beige Accent Side Table is practically identical to the Wayfair version. The one thing that isn’t the same is the price tag, with the Aldi version selling for just $49.99 (or a little more than half off).

5 Dupe for Dior Lip Glow Oil

There’s yet another dupe in Aldi’s beauty section this week. In her video, @aamandallove also points out a Lacura lip oil that sells for $4.99 per 0.34-ounce tube. However, she calls this out as a dupe for the ever-popular Dior Lip Glow Oil Hydrating Gloss, which sells for $42. That sets up a whopping $37 price difference!