2026 is in full swing, and we are halfway through January. Aldi is keeping things real this year, launching some seriously amazing products and bringing back viral fan favorites. From Valentine’s Day decor and candles to make your home smell like a luxury hotel to organization essentials and even furniture pieces, there are must-buys this month that are selling out fast. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Aldi fan-favorite items shoppers are buying this January.

1 So Much Valentine’s Day Decor

Head to Aldi for all your Valentine’s Day decor and gifts. “Valentine’s Day Finds at Aldi ❤️💘🍒 love this line up! I bought the matchsticks and a @parishilton candle 💁🏻‍♀️ what’s on your list?!” Aldi All the Time wrote. One shopper reported receiving the bow candlestick and 2 blankets.

2 Bamboo Drawer Dividers and Other Kitchen Organizers

“Aldi Home Finds coming 1/15!” Aldi All the Time shared. “Bougie on a budget.” One new returning item that shoppers recommend? The bamboo drawer divider, which is “great,” a shopper commented. “Just make sure you hot glue the divider pieces into the tray bc they slide up and down and stuff (esp butter knives) gets under them!”

3 Cotton Percale Sheets

Shoppers are buying Kirkton House Percale Sheets, which just dropped this week. “Percale are the bestttt sheets!” a follower commented on Aldi All the Time’s post.

4 Hotel Candles

Aldi also just dropped a hotel candle and home fragrance collection, highlighted in the same video. “Those hotel candles are a dupe for the Hotel Lobby brand!!!! I will be buying every scent!” a shopper commented.

5 Crofton Fridge Trays

If you want to get your refrigerator seriously organized, Aldi is here to help. Shoppers are loving the Crofton Fridge Tray collection. “If cooking more was a resolution of yours, here’s some kitchen finds in case yours needs refresh!” Oh Hey Aldi shared.

6 Damp Dusters

Oh Hey Aldi also shared a new cleaning product. “The scrub family is not playing! 🧼 they came to work this week at Aldi…. Aldi Scrub Daddy finds recently spotted (available while supplies last.)” they captioned the post.

7 The Rolling Tote Bag

Aldi has duped the viral rolling tote bag, favored by city grocery shoppers. “You’re going to be obsessed with this rolling tote bag. In stores THIS Wednesday, 1/14,” they captioned a post. “Treat it like a super early Vday gift from us to you.” Based on the comments, it will sell out. “Insane!! I have the expensive one and love it, let me go find some of these,” one person exclaimed.

8 Valentine’s Throw Pillows

Dress up your home with V-day style. “Who knew the middle aisle could spark so much joy (and savings)? Get ready to swoon,” Aldi captioned this post.

9 This Dutch Oven

Le Creuset who? Aldi has a new heart-shaped Dutch oven, and shoppers are loving it. “Feeling the love? It’s probably coming from all these sweet little ALDI Finds that won’t empty your wallet.💘💌 Keep the love going,” the store captioned a post.

10 2026 Planners

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get organized, allow Aldi to help. They currently have a great selection of 2026 planners, such as this blue-and-white floral option shared by influencer Aldi Finds 4 U.

11 And, the Viral Accent Cabinet

After high demand a popular furniture piece is back. “My favorite ALDI find ever — the Sohl Furniture Accent Cabinet — is back in stores tomorrow, so I had to reshare this!” Little Dash of Pepper shared. “I used two of these cabinets to create a dining room sideboard, and they’ve held up beautifully for two years. One stores extra serving bowls and dishes, and the other is packed with arts & crafts supplies and board games. The shelves are adjustable, there’s tons of storage, and I still get compliments on them all the time! They’re $69.99 each and sell out fast. Quick note: the ones in stores now come in a gorgeous light wood, while mine are white.”