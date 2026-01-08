Aldi shoppers are buzzing about these fun new January arrivals hitting store shelves now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi has released a highly anticipated sneak peek at the products that will soon hit stores. In the latest Upcoming Aldi Finds installment, set to start hitting aisles the week of January 14, there are so many fantastic items at unbeatable prices. From Valentine’s Day sweaters and hair accessories to viral furniture pieces and home organization must-haves, there are tons of things to throw in your cart. Here are the 11 best Aldi new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 So Many Valentine’s Day Hair Accessories

Aldi is getting very into the Valentine’s Day spirit this year. There are tons of new hair accessories, including scrunchies, headbands, and, for $4.99, Kaxi Valentines Hair Accessories – 4 Pack Heart Claw Clips. It’s basically a white hair clip that comes with four interchangeable hearts, a genius accessory.

2 Valentine’s Day Sweaters for the Family

We were Christmas sweaters, so why not Valentine’s Day sweaters? After a successful run with its holiday cardigans, Aldi is bringing V-day styles for the family. For $9.99 get Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Valentine’s Day Sweater in Pink, White, or Black. And, for $14.99 take your pick of the Serra Valentine’s Day Sweater for adults in White, Pink, or Black.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 New Rugs

There are lots of new rugs at Aldi for just $9.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 24″ x 36″ Decorative Accent Rug is now available in Navy or Ivory Traditional, Gray Modern, or Gray Medallion.

4 Percale Cotton Sheets

I am a sucker for percale sheets, which are generally made out of super crisp cotton and resemble hotel sheets. For $24.99, you can pick up a set of KIRKTON HOUSE 300 Thread Count Queen or King Cotton Percale Sheets in White, Gray, or Taupe.

5 The Viral Accent Side Table

Aldi is also bringing back a viral furniture piece. The SOHL Accent Side Table, $49.99, is featured in numerous social media feeds. People famously hack it by putting a few together to make an entertainment center, or even painting it. The item will surely sell out, so make sure to get one or three while you can.

6 A New Hotel Fragrance Collection

There is a new Hotel candle and home fragrance collection at Aldi, and it looks super luxurious. For $8.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Hotel Candle in various scents, including Mystic Oasis, Urban Sanctuary, Tea Blanc, and Woodland Harmony. Each comes in a black glass jar with a gold lid.

7 Bow Taper Candle Holders

I love the KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Taper Candle Holder for $6.99. It comes in three colors: Pink, Silver, and Gold. Each holds a taper candle inside, is made of iron, and measures 5″ W x 5″ H.

8 Valentine’s Day Tray Decor Sets

One of my favorite seasonal switch-out items at Aldi is the tray filler sets. Just $5.99, this season they are featuring KIRKTON HOUSE Valentine’s Day Objects in your choice of Cupid Express, XOXO, or Conversation Hearts. Each is adorable for the month of love.

9 New Mops and Brooms

Get your home cleaned by Aldi. There are several new cleaning items, including the Easy Home Microfiber Mop in Black or Blue for $6.99, and the Easy Home Angled Broom and Dustpan.

10 And, Organizational Items

Aldi is making getting organized for the new year easy. There are several great kitchen organization tools for the refrigerator, drawers, and cabinets. For $12.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Drawer Organizer Natural Utensil Tray and the KIRKTON HOUSE Hanging Kitchen Organizer – Black Cup Holder for just $4.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This January.

11 Crafting Kits

If you are feeling crafty this winter, stock up on craft kits at Aldi. Just $4.99, choose from Pembrook Crochet Plushies, including Avocado, Cupcake, Dog, Highland Cow, or Turtle.