It’s going to be an exciting month for Aldi shoppers. The latest installment of Upcoming Aldi Finds features all the hottest items set to hit the store’s aisles starting the week of January 7. These include Valentine’s Day decorations and gifts, cozy clothing sets, and viral furniture finds. What should you prepare to add to your cart? Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds shoppers can grab starting this January.

1 A Cozy Lounge Set

The holidays are over, but winter has just begun. During the coldest months of the year, I live in lounge sets, and Aldi has so many cozy options. For $16.99, get the Serra Plush Lounge Set in Pink or Grey, which includes a soft, fuzzy hooded top and matching lounge pants with a drawstring waist.

2 A NeeDoh Valentine’s Day Set

My daughter is obsessed with NeeDoh squishies. I will get her this $4.99 NeeDoh 3 Pack Hearts set, available in assorted colors. Each resembles a Sweethearts candy, with a different love message.

3 Valentine’s Day Wreaths

There are so many wreaths, most of them Valentine’s Day-inspired, hitting the store next week, all of them $19.99. My favorite is the KIRKTON HOUSE Floral Wreath, Pastel Tulips, which is heart-shaped and features pink-shaded tulips on green foliage, with a floppy pink bow.

4 Valentine’s Day Glitter Trees

If you are sad about taking down your Christmas tree, the Valentine’s Day tree trend may ease the pain. This year, many people are decorating trees with hearts and bows for Valentine’s Day. Aldi is even selling one for $9.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Glitter Tree with Valentine’s Day Ornaments is a decorative LED light-up tree with a glitter-wrapped trunk, covered in festive heart-shaped ornaments in three color variations. It is 18 inches tall and comes with nine heart ornaments.

5 And, Love-Inspired Candles

There are many new candles being released, and yes, many of them are Valentine’s Day-inspired. For $4.99, choose from a variety of KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candles, including Hugs & Kisses, I Love You Cherry Much, and Sweet Nothings. Each is decorated in the language of love and features a romantic scent.

6 A Viral Furniture Piece

One of Aldi’s top viral furniture finds is back in stock and will likely sell out as soon as it arrives in stores. The $69.99 SOHL Accent Cabinet is featured in lots of social media posts. People buy multiple pieces and assemble them to create large media centers. They also paint them, and switch out the hardware.

7 And, a Favorite Ottoman

There is another furniture find to grab next week. The SOHL Boucle Ottoman is back in stores in Cream or Gray, $39.99, and will sell fast. The arched, upholstered ottoman also make a great venity or credenza bench.