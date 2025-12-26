11 Aldi Finds to Grab Before the End of the Year

Shop Aldi’s best year-end Finds including décor, kids’ items, home essentials, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The year is almost over, and Aldi is here for us. The grocery store that also sells home decor, furniture, and small appliances is stocking fantastic items to kick off 2026. From children’s books and potty-training must-haves to kitchen organization items and even bathroom rugs and coffee-station enhancements, the Upcoming Aldi Finds section, with items dropping this week, is packed. What should you shop for before the year is over? Here are the 11 best Aldi finds to grab before the end of the year.

1 Bath Time Books

Motivate your kids to read during bathtime with Phidal Bath Time Books, $8.99. Choose from Bluey, Counting 123, Disney Pixar, Paw Patrol, and Winnie the Pooh. Each includes a mesh bag for easy storage, 6 suction cup figures, and a waterproof bath book. Designed for children 24 months and over.

2 A Laminator and Laminating Pouches

I dislike laminating items and am willing to spend $19.99 to get the job done. This Pembrook 9″ Laminator in White is easy to use and compatible with laminating pouches from 70 to 120 microns. It has a fast lamination speed of approximately 8.33 in/min. Don’t forget Pembrook Laminating Pouches for $7.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Kitchen Mats

Aldi is getting a bunch of kitchen mat options for $7.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 18″ x 30″ Comfort Cushion Kitchen Mat comes in Coffee Bar, Coffee Print, various medallion prints, and more. Each is an 18″ x 30″ PVC foam mat with ergonomic foam and beveled edges. They are easy to clean and ideal for the kitchen, coffee bar, or anywhere you stand for extended periods.

4 Bath Mats

There are also lots of bathroom items dropping this week, starting with an excellent set for $12.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 3-PC Memory Foam Bath Mat Set is available in Blue, Charcoal, Green, and Tan and includes 18″ x 18″, 17″ x 24″, and 20″ x 30″ mats. Also for $6.99, there is the KIRKTON HOUSE Cushion Grip Bath Mat.

5 Bathroom Trash Bins

Don’t forget to invest in some new trash bins for your bathroom. This $12.99 KIRKTON HOUSE SCANDI Bath Assortment includes a Black Bin and White Bin, “keeping your bathroom tidy and organized,” writes Aldi.

6 Tiered Trays

I am obsessed with this assortment of decorative trays, each just $9.99. This KIRKTON HOUSE Tiered Tray comes in Natural Rectangle or Black Rectangle options or a Whitewash Round style. “Our Two Tier Trays are perfect to display on your counter top, coffee, console, dining table and more,” Aldi writes. “Fun to decorate with items from our Coffee Bar Objects Collection.”

7 And the Tray Objects to Place on Them

Aldi is famous for its rotating selection of tray object sets. The most recent drop of KIRKTON HOUSE Tray Objects includes Coffee Time, Best Teas, Don’t Spill the Beans, or Hot Stuff, $5.99 each. The sets include four different objects that perfectly fit the theme.

8 Lots of Loofahs

Aldi sells some great bathroom essentials. Visage Loofahs come in trios of color combinations, including Gray, Red, and Pink, each set $3.99. These are a great item to stock up on, as you don’t want to keep loofahs around too long because they accumulate bacteria.

9 Coffee Bar Candles

Several new candles are on sale for $5.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Glass Coffee Candle is available in three options: Caramel Macchiato, Hazelnut Latte, or Chocolate Mocha. Each is shaped like a hot drink and comes in a class mug.

10 This Compact Ceramic Heater

In the small appliance department, Aldi is here for all the cold winter days. Get the Ambiano Compact Ceramic Heater in Black or White for $14.99. It features an adjustable thermostat and two fan speed settings, integrated tilt, and overheat protection.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Stoneware Canisters for Coffee, Flour, or Sugar

I also love this collection of kitchen organization canisters, each just $9.99. The Crofton Stoneware Canister is available in Coffee, Flour, or Sugar designs, each at a great price. I love that each comes with a little spoon.