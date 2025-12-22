11 Best Cozy Knit Sweaters Under $30 People Wear on Repeat

These affordable knit sweaters are soft, stylish, and comfortable enough to wear on repeat all winter.

You don’t have to spend much on a cozy winter sweater. In fact, your favorite stores, including Kohl’s, Walmart, Gap Factory, Hollister, and Aerie, offer many knit sweaters for under $30 for men and women. From fitted V-necks to loose, flowy styles, there is something for everyone who wants to look good while staying comfortable. What should you buy? Here are 11 cozy knit sweaters under $30 people wear on repeat.

1 A Gap Cableknit Sweater That “Feels Very Expensive”

This popular Gap Factory Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $18, well under the $59.99 retail price. It comes in various colors and sizes. “Perfect for holidays! Comfortable and thick,” writes a shopper. It’s the “perfect sweater for winter,” adds another. “Feels very expensive.”

2 A Fitted Cable-Knit

Hollister, a favorite with tweens and teens, offers several sweater options under $30. I love this fitted Cable-Knit Icon V-Neck Sweater, a highly rated, best-selling style for $29.96. It comes in 14 color options. “I am so happy that yall bought back some of the items i grew up wearing,” one shopper writes, while many others dub it the “perfect” sweater.

3 A Cozy Winter Print Sweater

Target always nails the holiday sweater game. This Women’s Long Sleeve Cozy Alpine Snowflake Crewneck Pullover Sweater – Universal Thread, currently marked down to under $25, will be adorable long past Christmas. “It is so comfortable- I love the soft material. The design is super cute too! I like my sweaters a little oversized, so this is perfect for me. Overall really good purchase!” a shopper writes.

4 An Elevated Gap Basic

At the Gap Factory, the sweater deals are excellent. This men’s Cotton V-Neck Sweater is available in festive colors and sizes XS through XL, and it’s on sale for $13.50! “Great fit. Thick material feels high quality. Good sale price,” writes a shopper. “Excellent purchase – outstanding quality – it will become a real staple in my son’s wardrobe!” adds another.

5 A “Very Soft” and “Cozy” Crewneck

Kohl’s is also here for cozy sweater season. This Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Cozy Heritage Crewneck Sweater, on sale for around $26, is a repeat buy. “This sweater is warm and cozy. I love it,” writes one. “This sweater is cute, cozy, and comfy in a beautiful color. It’s very soft and keeps you warm,” adds another. The biggest complaint? Shoppers wish it came in more color options.

6 A “Relaxed” and “Super Comfy” Boatneck

Another style shoppers grab every year is the Ribtrim Boatneck Sweater from Anne Taylor Loft, on sale for $26.00. “Fun sweater that’s relaxed and comfortable to wear,” one says. “Super comfy and true to size. Love the soft color and feel of this sweater. Casual yet dressy,” another adds.

7 An Aerie Sweater That Is “Like Candy”

The Aerie Like Candy Crew Sweater is a best-seller for the brand. It comes in eight color options and is on sale for $29. “wow, this material is so soft. get it!!” writes a shopper. “omg i love this sweater so much and cant believe i got it on such a good sale. its super soft and warm, but still lightweight enough to wear i dont feel weighed down when i have it on,” another adds.

8 A $7 Sweater People Buy in Multiples

Leave it to Walmart to sell the coziest sweater for $7. The Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Textured Stitch Sweater comes in endless colors and sizes XS through 3X. “I bought 3 as gifts for my mother, 93, who stated these sweaters are extremely soft, fits perfectly in length,” one shopper states. “Second one I purchased. First the burgundy now the black and I love these sweaters. Great length and not fitted at the bottom so it hangs nicely. I wear a thermal under the other sweater and that adds weight to it which I prefer. It will snag easily so watch pets and fingernails. For the price, overall it’s a great sweater will work with joggers to jeans to dress slacks. Recommend. And true to size,” adds another.

9 A Mockneck for 60 Percent Off

If you are looking for on-trend, bold patterns, head to H&M. This Jacquard-Knit Mock Turtleneck Sweater is 60 percent off, just $19.99. You also can’t go wrong with their solid-color turtleneck sweaters, priced at $29.99, a wardrobe staple.

10 A Merino Turtleneck That “Fits Perfectly”

Uniqlo is another resource for elevated basics at fair prices. The Merino Ribbed Sweater Turtleneck is currently on sale for $29.90, available in various solid colors and sizes. It is the “best turtleneck ever” says a shopper. “So soft and works great even after multiple washes. Fits perfectly! Very classy. I have like 4 colors now.”

11 A “Soft to the Touch” J.Crew Crewneck

J.Crew is famous for its perfect-fit sweaters. This Men’s Crewneck sweater in supersoft lambswool blend is on sale for under $30. “Very cozy and soft to the touch. I love it,” writes a shopper.