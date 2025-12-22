These budget-friendly Aldi clothing finds are cozy, practical, and selling fast this winter.

I have some good news and some bad. I’ll start with the good: Aldi continues to bring the best clothing items to its inventory every week. There have been so many fantastic finds this season, ranging from clothing to shoes. However, most of the items we discussed, even from last week, have already sold out. The deals are so compelling that customers buy out the store’s inventory almost as soon as it hits the shelves. What should you shop for this week? Here are 9 Aldi winter clothing finds under $15,

1 A Spa Robe for Less

This $12.99 Serra Spa Robe is the perfect pampering piece on a budget. It comes in Brown Waffle or Green Waffle and looks and feels like the robes at luxurious spas.

2 Winter Accessories

I love matching sets of cold-weather accessories, like this trio for $12.99. When shopping for my kids, I definitely don’t enjoy spending a lot of money, as they lose items fast. The Serra Hat, Glove, and Scarf Set is available in three color options and is such a steal for $12.99. Choose from Black, Brown, or Gray.

3 Pajama Sets for Men

Aldi has many new comfortable pajama sets to keep your family warm this winter. For $12.99, choose from the Avenue 2 Piece Sleepwear Set in Blue, Dark Gray, or Light Gray. Each set includes a V-neck or crew-neck top and plaid pants with an elastic waistband, drawstring, and side-seam pockets.

4 These Men’s Moccasin Slippers

Aldi slippers are the best deal in town. Currently, there are a few styles to choose from, including this pair of $8.99 Avenue Men’s Memory Foam Slippers in Black. It features a memory foam insole, sherpa lining, and TPR outsole for stability.

5 Character Slippers for Kids

Kids and toddlers, even the pickiest, will love these character slippers that stay on-brand with their favorite characters. For $4.99, choose from a selection of Lily & Dan Toddler Character Slippers (Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, or Spider-Man).

6 A Gauzy Robe

I also like this Serra Ladies Gauze Spa Robe, available in various sizes and patterns, each priced at $12.99. It feels much more expensive than the price reflects, is made of 100% cotton gauze, and features a tie waist. It makes the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

7 These Ladie’s Ugg Dupe Slippers

This style of Serra Ladies Memory Foam Slippers is just $8.99 and gives serious UGG vibes for less. It features a 5mm memory foam insole and is sherpa-lined for comfort. And it is an easy slip-on style with TPR outsole for indoor/outdoor use

8 There is a Men’s Version Too

There is also a similar men’s version, less fluffy. The Avenue Men’s Memory Foam Slippers are available in this beautiful dark blue. They feature a 5mm memory foam insole, are sherpa-lined for comfort, and have a TPR outsole for stability.

9 And, These Memory Foam Slippers with Back Support

Yet another slipper option for men who need a little back support? The Avenue Men’s Memory Foam Slippers. They are currently available in brown with a 5mm memory foam insole, sherpa lining on the inside, and a TPR outsole for stability.