7 New Aldi Clothes Shoppers Can’t Believe Are This Affordable

Shoppers are stunned by how stylish and affordable Aldi’s newest clothing finds really are.

If you aren’t buying clothes at Aldi, you are missing out. While the store is best known for selling gourmet cheeses, frozen pizza, and savory snacks at lower prices than other stores, customers often find the aisles stocked with miscellaneous items, including home goods, electronics, and even clothing. Shoppers can’t believe how affordable Aldi’s apparel is. What are they shopping for this week? Here are the 7 new Aldi clothes shoppers can’t believe are this cheap.

1 Adult Pajamas

Aldi pajamas are legendary, especially the flannel pants. For $12.99, choose from the Avenue 2 Piece Sleepwear Set in Blue, Dark Gray, or Light Gray. The set includes a V-neck or crew-neck and plaid pants with an elastic waistband, drawstring, and a side-seam pocket.

2 Bathrobes

There are lots of pampering products at Aldi. I love this $12.99 Serra Spa Robe, which comes in Brown Waffle or Green Waffle and looks and feels like the robes at luxurious spas.

3 All the Holiday Sweaters

‘Tis the season to get a holiday sweater at Aldi. If you have a holiday party coming up, pick up your affordable Christmas sweater at Aldi. The Merry Moments Ladies Holiday Cardigan in the Christmas Tree print is just $14.99. It comes in this pattern and a few others.

4 Lots of Lounge Sets

Throughout the year, there are loungewear sets to choose from, including this ultra-soft Serra Ladies Fluffy Knit Lounge Set for just $16.99. It comes in Grey or White, and each set includes jogger-style or wide-leg pants and either a simple V-neck top or a button-front version. The sets are made from a cozy blend of polyester and recycled polyester; they’re OEKO-TEX certified and feel like a splurge for a fraction of the price.

5 This Sherpa Hoodie

This Serra Ladies Sherpa Hoodie Jacket comes in three colors and a pattern: Black, Brown, and Leopard Print, each priced at $14.99. The super-soft fleece features a hood and side pockets and is Oeko-Tex certified.

6 Kids Pajamas

There are so many great pajama sets for kids. This Children’s Rudolph Character Pajama Set is perfect for the holidays. It includes matching pants and a shirt for $9.99. There are other prints available. For those who prefer sleep shirts, there are gowns as well, including this Children’s Bluey Character Pajama Gown for $9.99. It is super soft and cozy.

7 And, Even Holiday Dresses

I wouldn’t think to shop at Aldi for holiday dresses, but there are a few styles that are an unbelievable value. This Serra Ladies Metallic Dress for $14.99 is so perfect. There is also a velvet dress that is just as chic.