11 Best New Aldi Christmas Finds, According to Interior Designers

Interior designers reveal the 11 Aldi Christmas finds that elevate holiday décor affordably.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is known for keeping everyday groceries affordable, while still offering fun items and seasonal Aldi finds to their customers. During the holidays, shoppers can find everything from candles and bows, to snowglobes and wire lights to deck the halls. Even the professionals know there are some wonderful seasonal finds at Aldi. Robin Aebischer, Interior Designer and CEO of BUYnBLUE, weighs in on her favorite items from Aldi.

1 Kirkton House LED Glitter Pinecone Candle

2 Specially Selected Holiday Macarons

For a soft glow, Aebischer recommends the LED Novelty Holiday Candle – Ivory Glitter Pinecone for $6.99. “This little pinecone candle instantly brings that elevated nature feel into a room,” Aebischer said. “The glitter adds a soft shimmer, and the LED glow creates cozy winter light without any fire worry. The built-in timer is the real star, it quietly turns on and off for you, so your space feels warm and inviting with zero effort.”

The Specially Selected Holiday Macarons for $7.99 act as a decorative piece for the table that can be eaten later. “The Specially Selected Holiday Macarons are an instant elevated moment for any Christmas spread, crisp shells, soft centers, jewel-tone colors, and pure Parisian charm without the effort,” Aebischer explains. “I love adding them to dessert boards or placing one at each setting for a tiny, luxe touch that feels effortlessly elegant.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Holiday Bows – Classic Christmas

These Holiday Bows – Classic Christmas for $2.99 can add a subtle festive touch around the house and to the gifts under the tree. “The Merry Moments 40-Pack Holiday Bows adds [a] quick, classic Christmas charm to any gift,” Aebischer said. “With mixed colors, multiple sizes, and easy self-adhesive backs, they make wrapping fast and polished.”

4 Christmas Cactus

Incorporate some green and red into your house plants around the holidays with this Christmas Cactus for $4.99. “A successful holiday look requires living elements,” Aebischer said. “These potted plants introduce unexpected color and organic life, breaking up the artificiality of lights and plastic. Group three pots on a kitchen windowsill.”

5 Soft Plush Holiday Pet Throw

Your pets deserve to be cozy and festive, too, so spruce up their space with this holiday Soft Plush Holiday Pet Throw “This throw blanket is 100% polyester with a soft plush top and a Sherpa-style back,” Aebischer said. “It measures 50″ x 70″, great for pets. The holiday design adds a cozy and playful touch to your space. I recommend draping it over a couch, banister, or your pet’s bed for warmth and décor. It’s also machine-washable for easy care.”

6 Warm Copper Wire Lights

Add a little twinkle with these Warm Copper Wire Lights. “The Merry Moments Warm White LED String Lights from ALDI add a cozy glow to any Christmas decoration,” Aebischer said. “The thin copper wire makes them easy to hang on trees, garlands, or around the home. They are simple and festive.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 KIRKTON HOUSE Village House Candle

These Village House Candles are just $6.99 and make great display items long after the candle burns out. “Use the rich brown ‘Gingerbread’ house in a library or den,” Aebischer said. “It supports a darker, traditional palette while its scent grounds the room with an earthy, warm spice.”

8 Disney Snow Globe

If you’re a Disney fan or have kiddos, the Disney Mickey & Minnie Skating Disney Snow Globe is a fun piece to have on display. “The Disney Mickey & Minnie Skating Snow Globe from ALDI is a small, festive decoration,” Aebischer said. “It shows Mickey and Minnie ice skating inside a glass globe with falling snow. You can place this near a light source on a bedroom nightstand or office desk.”

9 Christmas Building Block

The Christmas Building Blocks are under $10 and leaves room for creativity. “This toy set lets you build your own Christmas display at home — you can choose from a wreath, a train, a house or a guard figure,” Aebischer said. “It’s a fun and creative activity that makes holiday decorating more personal and playful.”

10 Holiday Décor Pillow

The Holiday Décor Pillow makes it easy to swap holiday decor into your living room layout. “The Merry Moments Pickup Holiday Décor Pillow is a festive throw pillow from ALDI, perfect for holiday decorating,” Aebischer said. “It has a cozy, cheerful design that brings Christmas vibes to a couch, bed or chair. It’s simple but adds warm, seasonal charm to any room.”

11 Christmas Tree Skirt

Whether you prefer cutting down a real tree or putting together the fake spruce year after year, no tree is complete without a Plaid Tree Skirt. “The Merry Moments 48″ Plaid Tree Skirt from ALDI adds a cozy, classic touch to your holiday décor,” Aebischer said. “Its warm plaid pattern gives your Christmas tree a charming, rustic look while neatly covering the tree stand. Perfect for creating a festive, finished appearance with minimal effort.”