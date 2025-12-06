Aldi’s newest winter arrivals include cozy gifts, warm essentials, and fun finds for December.

It’s hard to believe that winter isn’t officially here yet. While the first day of the season doesn’t actually fall until December 21, temperatures are already dropping drastically. I recently checked out Aldi‘s sneak peek of what is in store for the next week in terms of product drops, and there are lots of items to help keep you warm and ease the pain of winter. What is in the latest edition of Upcoming Aldi Finds? Here are the 11 best new Aldi winter finds arriving for December.

1 Cozy PJ Sets

There are lots of new comfy pajamas to keep you warm during those long winter nights. For $12.99 choose from the Avenue 2 Piece Sleepwear Set in Blue, Dark Gray, or Light Gray. Each set comes with a v-neck or crew-neck and plaid pants with an elastic waistband, drawstring, and side seam pocket.

2 Memory Foam Slippers

Another annual customer favorite? Aldi slippers. There are a few styles to choose from, including this pair of $8.99 Avenue Mens Memory Foam Slippers in Black. It features a memory foam insole, sherpa lining, and TPR outsole for stability.

3 Character Slippers for Toddlers

There are also lots of slipper options for kids and toddlers, even for the pickiest who want to stay on-brand with their favorite characters. For $4.99, choose from a selection of Lily & Dan Toddler Character Slippers (Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, or Spider-Man).

4 Hat, Glove, and Scarf Sets

If you need to stay warm, don’t bother buying all your accessories separately when Aldi has a set of matching cold-weather gear for $12.99. The Serra Hat, Glove, and Scarf Set is available in three color options. Choose from Black, Brown, or Gray,

5 A Waffle Spa Robe

Do you have someone on your shopping list who needs pampering? There are so many fantastic finds at Aldi, including this $12.99 Serra Spa Robe. It comes in Brown Waffle or Green Waffle and looks and feels like the robes at luxurious spas.

6 Character Hooded Throws

Another fun gift idea for toddlers over 3 years old that costs only $9.99 is the Character Hooded Throw. The cozy, wearable blanket comes in many options, including Bluey, Hello Kitty, Minecraft, Minnie, and Spider-Man.

7 A Spa Body Wrap

There are lots of other pampering products for at-home spa days at Aldi. This $7.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Body Wrap, available in Bows, Floral, and Fruit patterns, can be purchased with a matching head wrap. It is great for a spa gift basket.

8 Licensed Travel Blankets and Neck Pillows

Going on a trip this holiday season? Aldi has you covered. For $6.99, get your child a Licensed Travel Blanket in Bluey, Disney Princess, Hello Kitty, or Spider-Man prints. There is also a matching neck pillow. The duo makes a great pre-trip gift for kids.

9 Pet Blankets

Don’t forget to buy a gift for Fido or Kitty! These $9.99 Merry Moments Pet Throws are designed especially for your fur babies. Choose from a bunch of patterns, including Christmas Toss, Dogs, Snowflakes, and Trees.

10 An LED Face Mask

My skin is feeling super parched this winter. I am going to buy this $19.99 Solas LED Skin Therapy Face Mask at Aldi. “Get an easy LED light facial, at home, spa-like experience – 7 LED colors (red, green, blue, purple, cyan, orange, light purple)” reads the product description.

11 A Spa Stocking Stuffer Kit

A great stocking stuffer? This $8.99 Visage Spa Stocking Stuffer kit, available in Green, Pink, or White. It comes with spa gloves, a beauty sponge, a jade roller, and more.