7 Best New Aldi Clothing Under $20 Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi’s newest under-$20 clothing finds include festive sweaters and chic winterwear.

Aldi is pretty hyped up for their food, gadgets, and affordable clothing. And they’ve got some new Christmas-y sweaters that absolutely make a statement. They’ve also got some pretty chic animal print and winterwear finds. We’re fully bought in on their knitwear lineup because they’re unexpected and subtle, and the outerwear is not to be skipped. As we’re always saying, doing all your holiday shopping in one place if you can swing it maximizes the money and time you save better spent on ice skating and baking up gingerbread houses than endlessly shopping so here goes it with the Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves this week. Here are the seven best new Aldi clothing picks under $20 hitting shelves this week.

1 Ladies Holiday Cardigan – Christmas Tree

This is very Christmas with the Kranks a la Jamie Lee Curtis who has collected holiday hits from her unstable character in the iconic episode of The Bear to the time she played a trad wife of Tim Allen. It has green peppermint swirl candy buttons, It has bows, It has Christmas trees. Really, need we say more? It’s $14.99.

2 Christmas Family Sleep Pants

These reindeer pants are the look and feel of that iconic reindeer claymation character from the ’60s and they are just oh so soft. These polyester pants are straight leg and they have a comfy elastic waistband. The cloud background with the snow covered trees are so cute. They’re only $8.99.

3 Ladies Leather Gloves

These gloves are truly chic with a black coat and the fur cuffs are on their nice and good. The lining’s wool and these are great for convenience. (The leather fingertips ensure that iPhone screens respond to your touch when you’re trying to find the holiday party on google maps out in the cold.) They win. It’s $12.99.

4 Unisex Wearable Blanket

You had us at these two words: “wearable blanket.” The print is so so lovely and you get to swim in a blanket when you’re out on the town. We love a woodland creature like hood for dashing through the snow. The buttons will snap this number closed around you, and the kangaroo pocket is so convenient if you’re a cookie delivery person like me. It’s oversized and one size fits all and has that dramatic cape feel we love. It’s $14.99.

5 Ladies Sherpa Hoodie Jacket

This is such a cute print with its little teeny tiny leopard spots and cream cuffs. It’s actually making us excited it’s not summer. This seems like something the January Jones character would wear in Love Actually, and it’s quite high fashion for Aldi but we should just expect elegance from this grocery store at this point. It’s $14.99.

6 Ladies Holiday Cardigan

Speaking of the aforementioned candy buttons, this Nutcracker sweater has a candy button belt and heart buttons and it’s just so sweet. Do you know the show Nutcracker was panned when it first opened? Now it’s an annual classic. (At first, it was just a very weird plot, but now we just accept the rats fighting kids as normal.) Anyway, this pretty pink Nutcracker sweater is really so cute, and it’s the sort of thing you wear to the office to make it more bearable and collect compliments spreading cheer wherever you go. It’s $14.99.

7 Ladies Genuine Suede Boots

These are really practical to wear for just one season in the best color ever. The footbed is great and it’s got that tab on the back. These should keep you nice and warm and toasty during peak revelry season. Did we mention they are suede? This is an excellent buy and the kind of boots you could wear with sweats, tights, jeans, you name it. You can make them your everyday boots if you like. We think they’d get you through just that one season though, and at this price, that’s valid. They’re $16.99.