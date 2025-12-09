Aldi’s newest December clothing finds deliver cozy gifts, chic outfits, and fast-selling essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for clothing at Aldi this winter, you are missing out. From cozy pajama sets for the whole family and holiday slippers to party dresses and warm coats, there are so many fantastic apparel finds at the grocery store. What’s the biggest con about shopping for clothes there? The hottest items sell out super fast, like as soon as they hit shelves. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves this December.

1 Pajama Sets

Aldi has lots of new comfy pajama sets to keep your family warm this winter. For $12.99, choose from the Avenue 2 Piece Sleepwear Set in Blue, Dark Gray, or Light Gray. Each set comes with a V-neck or crew-neck and plaid pants with an elastic waistband, a drawstring, and side-seam pockets.

2 Scarf, Glove, and Headwarmer Sets

I love matching sets of cold-weather accessories, like this trio for $12.99. The Serra Hat, Glove, and Scarf Set is available in three color options. Choose from Black, Brown, or Gray,

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 These Slippers

Aldi slippers are always a hot item at the store. Currently, there are a few styles to choose from, including this pair of $8.99 Avenue Men’s Memory Foam Slippers in Black. It features a memory foam insole, sherpa lining, and TPR outsole for stability.

4 And, Kids Character Slippers

Kids and toddlers, even the pickiest, will love these character slippers that stay on-brand with their favorite characters. For $4.99, choose from a selection of Lily & Dan Toddler Character Slippers (Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, or Spider-Man).

5 Spa-Like Robes

There are so many fantastic finds at Aldi, including this $12.99 Serra Spa Robe. It comes in Brown Waffle or Green Waffle and looks and feels like the robes at luxurious spas.

6 Holiday Cardigans

‘Tis the season to get a holiday sweater at Aldi. This Merry Moments Ladies Holiday Cardigan in the Christmas Tree print is just $14.99. There are a few other patterns to choose from.

7 Party Dresses

Aldi wouldn’t be my first choice for buying a party dress, but the store has a surprisingly chic selection, including this Serra Ladies Metallic Dress for $14.99. There is also a velvet dress that is just as chic.

8 This Lounge Set

Level up your winter loungewear with this ultra-soft Serra Ladies Fluffy Knit Lounge Set for just $16.99. Available in Grey or White, each set includes jogger-style or wide-leg pants and either a simple V-neck top or a button-front version. Made from a cozy blend of polyester and recycled polyester, it’s Oeko-Tex certified and feels like a splurge for a fraction of the price.

9 A Sherpa Hoodie Jacket for Women

If you need a warm, cozy coat, head to Aldi. The Serra Ladies Sherpa Hoodie Jacket comes in a few colors and even a pattern: Black, Brown, or Leopard Print, each just $14.99. The super-soft fleece features a hood and side pockets and is Oeko-Tex certified.

10 Character Pajama Sets

Kids love pajamas printed with their favorite characters. This set of Children’s Rudolph Character Pajama Set is perfect for the holidays. Get the matching pants and shirt for just $9.99. There are other prints available.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Pajama Gowns

And for those who prefer sleep shirts, there are gowns, too, including this Children’s Bluey Character Pajama Gown for $9.99. It is super soft and cozy.