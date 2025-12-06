11 Best New Walmart Clothing Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

These new under-$15 Walmart fashion finds are cozy, on-trend, and perfect for gifting.

The best holiday hack is one stop shopping for pretty much everything to avoid various shipping costs and Walmart consistently has unbeatable prices. Whether or not you’re hibernating somewhere that’s been walloped by snow, you’re definitely somewhere the mercury has dipped, and Walmart has quite the loaded inventory for all your fuzzy warm needs under $15. We cherry-picked the most adorable things including an absolutely darling crimson belt that certainly does not look like it’s from Walmart and some loungewear featuring some adorable holiday characters like the Peanuts people, the Grinch and gingerbread mascots.

Now without further ado, here are the freshest Walmart clothing finds under $15.

1 Ballerina Slipper

They’re not for wearing out of the house, but do you really need to leave? These gingerbread people in a pink cap and bowtie say no. The color scheme is so on point with the baby pink accessorized and cream-frosted little guys. They have Hollywood marquee style Holly Jolly ones and Christmas tree ones in bright cherry red, and they’re all the same price in each style. (You save $25.) Apparently they have staying power. “These feel so good on and they have the cutest gingerbread man decal. It’s not Christmas time but I can see myself wearing these all winter long. Caution. If you have tile or marble floors the bottoms are really soft and might be slippery so be aware of that,” one reviewer noted. They’re $9.99.

2 Grinch Sweatshirt

On a recent visit to Target, there was an entire dedicated Grinch section so we’re thinking the chaotic Scrooge figure is trending pretty hard with you. As for this one that looks like a boutique find, it’s is a very interesting graphic on this shirt and there’s a lot going on. The pullover style and the cuffs and waist band are really quite lovely for the price. “A very thick fleece. Very soft and comfortable. I bought it at the price of $12.98 and I thought that was a good deal considering I will be wearing it all season. It is the perfect addition to my grinch seasonal attire. It is not resistant from heavy rain, or made of thermal material, but it is thick enough to keep you warm,” one reviewer said. It’s $12.98.

3 Suspenders

These suspenders that come in every color are very festive when worn with a cummerbund over the holidays. They come in a lot of colors, but shockingly I’ve chosen Christmas-y crimson because I cannot get enough. Take it from a wife who knows. “My husband is really thrilled w/his suspenders. He truly didn’t want them, but his pants would not stay up any longer. They are fantastic, strong, great quality and nice looking,” one reviewer says. “I’ve been wearing these for a month or so. It’s fast to adjust to your height and really comfortable. I’m done with belts,” another reviewer who’s worn them said. They’re $12.38.

4 Orange and Brown Mens Gingham Plaid Necktie Standard

We heard it’s a Ralph Lauren Christmas, and this harvest-y gingham palette tie fits the bill. Made by Scott Allan, it’s nice and thick, resists wrinkling and is Jacquard woven polyester. “Beautiful tie. My husband loves it. Great for fall colors,” one reviewer said. We think this will wear well beyond the holiday season, but it is just so cheery and bright. It’s $10.98.

5 Plaid PajamaPants

Every man needs new pajama pants for lounge-y days where you do absolutely nothing but binge Stranger Things on the couch. The ribbon-y drawstring makes these feel like such a gift. And we trust Fruit of the Loom on cotton sleepwear. They come in all manner of colors including a lovely red plaid and blue plaid combo. Online, customers praise the comfort and durability, “I discovered these sleep pants a few years ago. What I like best is the fabric is lightweight and comfortable. So many others look good but are too heavy for warm weather use. These are just right .. and the price is great. I’ll buy more for sure.” They’re $13.98.

6 Waist Belt Heart Pattern

What a find. This is so very special, and so gift-worthy. Wear this around a coat, wear his around a party dress, wear this around anything and you will feel so chic. The cult-y brand Sezanne has the icy red Lisa belt, but get the look and feel for volumes less with this. The silver heart is so darling. We saw this and absolutely flipped out. This feels like a buy for yourself and a buy for someone else. The clasp’s adjustable and is 68cm / 26.77. No reviews yet, but the pictures look good. It’s $10.99.

7 Magic Glove Set

Everyone needs gloves in a pack, and gloves that aren’t your fancy delicate variety. These are gloves that are lose-able. (Hopefully Tom Hanks scoops them up as he is wont to do.) “I really like the thickness and warmth of these gloves! They’re a lot thicker and stronger than I would have thought based on the picture. I really like the grips on the whole hand, I feel like I can grasp things better! I wish they were a little softer. The material feels durable and is still comfortable.” They’re $11.97.

8 Camo Beanie Fleece Winter Hat

This beanie is very different and and it’s insulated micro poly fleece. It’s going to encase your whole head like a blanket because it’s a skull cap and it’s an interesting pattern that can help with the winter doldrums. It would look so great with grey. It is a light color so it might not be for wearing through a wintry mix, so the recommendation is to spot clean it.It’s $12.79.

9 License Junior Peanuts

This is massively on sale and worth investing in because much like the Grinch shirt, it looks cool enough to be from a boutique and has characters people will know. Zooming in, we can see the “Happiness is trick or treating with your friends,” so these kids are en route to Halloween shenanigans but with the sunset in the background, it’s just too special to pass up on this list. There’s more Snoopy to come so be prepared. It’s $7.67.

10 Grinch velour pant

Love everything about this almost Calvin Klein or Hanes like waistband that says Grinch. It’s your fave, smiling his michief central grin all over with little (likely stolen) presents. The dark pant and the red waistband makes this so cool in a Supreme way. They’re velour, which is a fun surprise, and the price is so very right. They also have bright neon Grinch onesies for the whole family in the price range of this list, so there’s that. It’s $9.98.

11 Hooded Sweatshirt

This is cheaper at Walmart than the same sweater at Amazon so Walmart’s your best bet. (We always check.) It’s available in every single color except the light grey, but not to worry they have dark grey. This one’s fairly classic and has the pouch pocket and “moisture wicking dryBlend” fabric constructed from half cotton and half polyester. Take it from this very fulfilled wife, she’s a fan. “These hoodies are an exceptional value . They’re medium weight, just right for ultimate comfort. The colors are accurately represented, they look terrific after laundering. The fit is perfect and the quality is evident.” It’s $11.99.