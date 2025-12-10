These 11 new Aldi kitchen finds are flying off shelves thanks to great design and low prices.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to shop at Aldi for all your kitchen needs. This week, the store is filling up with so many cooking gadgets, drink holders, wine and cheese accessories, and even name-brand blenders to aid in all your eating and drinking needs. And, in true Aldi spirit, the prices can’t be beat. What should you shop for this week at the grocery store with a cult following? Here are the 11 best new Aldi kitchen finds everyone’s buying this week.

1 A Beautiful Tiered Buffet Server

If you are hosting this holiday, run to Aldi and pick up one of three new serving platters, each just $9.99. The Crofton Tiered Buffet Server with a Cream Scalloped Edge is made of bone china and looks like something from a designer home-goods store, not Aldi. There is also a white-star version and a simpler, rounded version.

2 A Nutribullet

Aldi sells name-brand kitchen items, including little blenders perfect for whipping up the protein smoothies to fuel your New Year’s resolutions workouts. Get the Capital Brands NutriBullet Personal Blender in Blue or Purple for just $39.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A New Wood-Handled Wine and Cheese Collection, Including These Knives

Crofton just dropped an entire Wine and Cheese collection, just in time for holiday entertaining, with a full line of wood handled items starting with the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories 2 Pack Cheese Knife. The heart-shaped knife is best for hard cheeses such as Parmesan, while the spatula knife is ideal for soft cheese like Brie. Get the set for $4.99.

4 Cheese Markers

Also, for $4.99, the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Cheese Markers are beautiful and will simplify the cheese-tasting process for your guests. The rustic, reusable cheese markers help identify and display cheeses and other foods. Chalk not included. Wipe clean with a dry cloth.

5 And, This Matching Cheese Cutter

I recommend buying the entire cheese collection, including this $4.99 Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Wire Cheese Cutter, perfect for cutting all types of cheese. Hand wash only.

6 A Beautiful Corkscrew

In the wine department, add the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Foldable Corkscrew to your cart for $4.99. The wood tool features a compact design for easy cork removal. Includes a cork lifter, built-in foil cutter, and bottle opener. Hand wash only. This makes a great stocking stuffer.

7 And, This Wine Stopper

Next up: $4.99, the Crofton Wine and Cheese Accessories Wine Stopper. Another perfect stocking stuffer for wine drinkers, the gorgeous wood stopper helps preserve freshness and flavor.

8 A Portable Food Warmer

Whether you are hosting or bringing a dish to someone else’s home, this Ambiano Portable Electric Food Warmer, available in Black, Blue, and Purple, for $19.99, will be useful.

9 Lots of Novelty Mugs

Aldi is selling many mugs inspired by your favorite shows for $5.99 each, making great holiday gifts, especially when paired with a coffee gift card. The Oversized Mug is available in a variety of themes, including Yellowstone, Wicked, Gilmore Girls, Stranger Things, Bluey, and Stitch.

10 Festive Table Cloths

Add a little festive cheer to your table with a holiday tablecloth, available in various sizes for $2.99. The Merry Moments 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloth comes in Candy Canes, Ornaments, Trees, or Christmas Toss patterns.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, a Ceramic Stoneware Mug

And, another great kitchen-related gift idea? The Crofton Ceramic & Silicone Terrazzo Travel Mug comes in Purple, Pink, Green, and Black. The 16.23 oz / 480 mL stoneware mug has a silicone sleeve and a plastic lid. It is microwave and dishwasher-safe.