These 11 new Aldi weekly specials are the season’s fastest-selling finds.

Mark your calendars! The latest Aldi Upcoming Finds items have been revealed. Starting on December 17, so many new items will be flooding into stores, just in time for all your last-minute holiday shopping needs. From Bluetooth speakers and electronic chargers to New Year’s Eve essentials and everything you need to store holiday decorations and wrapping paper, Aldi has everything you need to end the year with a (organized) bang. Here are the 11 best new Aldi weekly specials flying off shelves this week.

1 A Foldable or Standing3-in-1 Charger

Aldi is dropping a few wireless chargers for $14.99. Choose from the Bauhn 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Foldable or the Bauhn 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Standing, both ideal for your home or office and featuring MagSafe technology. “Charges phone, watch and earbuds at the same time,” reads the description. The collapsible is better for traveling.

2 Massagers

Treat yourself this holiday season with the gift of self-care and massage. Aldi is also dropping three massagers for $19.99. Choose from the Visage Heated Massager for the Back, the Visage Heated Massager for the Foot, or the Visage Heated Massager for the Neck.

3 Bluetooth Speakers

Looking for another stocking stuffer or little gift? Aldi has Bauhn Clip on Bluetooth Speakers in your choice of Black, Blue, and Purple for $14.99. These will make a great complement to larger gifts such as smartphones or music players.

4 New Washable Rugs and Runners

Aldi is dropping a bunch of new washable rugs and runners. For $19.99 get the KIRKTON HOUSE 2′ x 8′ Oversized Washable Runner in a variety of patterns, including Brown Traditional, Charcoal Medallion, Gray Trellis, and Navy Traditional. The matching KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Oversized Washable Rug is $69.99.

5 New Cozy Blankets

After months of holiday prints, Aldi is dropping more winter-specific alternatives. For $14.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE 60″ x 70″ Feathersoft Throw in Blue Plaid, Buffalo Check, Windowpane, or White. The plush blanket features a pattern on one side and cozy sherpa on the other.

6 And, Flannel Sheets

Can you believe that it isn’t even officially winter yet? If you haven’t invested in a set of flannel sheets, this $24.99 KIRKTON HOUSE King Flannel Sheet Set, which comes in Bear, Botanical, Plaid, and Village prints is a steal. Each set comes with a flat and fitted sheet along with pillowcases to match.

7 This Storage Ottomon

Aldi doesn’t sell many furniture pieces, but when they do, they sell quickly. This $19.99 SOHL Rectangular Storage Ottoman is dropping in Ivory, Gray, or Black. It is perfect for storing and organizing toys, blankets, books, and daily accessories. It comes with a tufted lid and the bench supports up to 240 pounds.

8 Ambiano House Gadgets

There are several new Ambiano house gadgets being released. For $19.99, get the Ambiano Handheld Steam Cleaner to remove grease and dirt without chemicals. It includes multiple accessories: an extension hose, measuring cup, cloth cover, funnel, and five nozzles. There is also an Ambiano Corded Pet Stick Vacuum for $29.99.

9 A Rull Up Dish Rack

In the kitchen department, there are a few new product drops as well, including a larger plastic dish rack and the Easy Home Bamboo Roll Up Dish Rack for $7.99. It has silicone ends and rolls up for easy storage when not in use.

10 Holiday Storage Essentials

It makes me sad to think I will be taking down and storing all my holiday decorations in a few weeks, but Aldi is here for it. For $9.99, get the Merry Moments Collapsible Cube in Red or Green. It is also available in a set of two smaller versions. There is also the Merry Moments Gift Wrap Storage Box and the Merry Moments Ornament Storage Box.

11 And, a New Year’s Eve Party Kit

Get ready for 2026 with Aldi. The Pembrook New Year’s Eve Party Kit, available in Gold Foil or Rainbow Halo, $7.99, comes with 25 pieces, including 4 Party Hats, 4 Headbands, 8 Necklaces, 4 Horns, 4 Fringe Blowers, and 1 Banner.