11 Best Aldi Products Shoppers Bought Over and Over in 2025

From viral candles to Aldi Gear, these cult-favorite items flew off shelves all year long.

It was a great year to be an Aldi shopper. There were so many fantastic finds at the grocery store with a cult following this year, and only some of them were food and beverage-related. From clothing and shoes to home goods and workout gear, some items were purchased in multiples and on repeat. Many of them went viral and sold out almost immediately. What were some of the most popular items? Here are 11 Aldi products shoppers bought over and over in 2025.

1 The Holiday Decorations

This year, shoppers rejoiced over Aldi’s holiday decorations. The store nailed it from Valentine’s Day to Christmas. “These are a few of my favorite things (I saw at Aldi this week…) 🎶,” Oh Hey Aldi shared in a post earlier in December. The store also had a lot of wrapping goodies, Christmas trees, and even potted holiday plants.

2 Candles for All Seasons

Shopper also head to Aldi to stock up on candles. Every season the store gets in new and exciting scents and shapes, which spark serious joy and make great gifts. “Can’t handle these Christmas candles!! Aldi candle finds this week…” Oh Hey Aldi shared in a post. Smaller candles start at $4.99 while larger, including this wood tree-shaped candle, can cost $19.99.

3 Aldi Gear

Aldi Gear, Aldi’s branded merchandise, has a strong cult following worldwide. Many items sell out immediately, ending up on third-party resale sites, including eBay. This year, tote bags, holiday sweaters, and sweatsuits were top Aldi Gear purchases.

4 And Other Aldi Clothing

There were lots of other Aldi clothing favorites this year, including socks, pajamas, and faux Uggs. “Run to Aldi for these UGG slipper dupes they’re soooo comfy,” influencer Jewish Mama Life shared in a video.

5 Kitchen Gadgets and Cooking Must-Haves

This year, Aldi did well in the kitchen category. From slow cookers and air fryers to ceramic dishes and frying pans, the store sold everything needed to cook and serve food. “Felt cute, might bake later 💁‍♀️ Aldi Kitchen finds!” Oh Hey Aldi captioned this post.

6 Cleaning Essentials

When Aldi drops new cleaning essentials, including mops, brooms, dustbins, and more, shoppers stock up. These items tend to sell fast due to their high quality and low prices. “All I do is clean, clean, clean no matter what 🧼 Aldi Cleaning Finds,” Oh Hey Aldi shared. “I got the white and green drying rack and I love it!” writes a shopper.

7 Pet Supplies

Pet supplies are another category that shoppers went wild over in 2025. In addition to toys and pet sweaters a collection of Squishmallows pet beds was a significant hit. “Im sorry I know these are not a necessity, but they are SO cute and I never thought Id see them at Aldi!!! 😍 Which one would you get??? ” pet influencer Mags the Rescue shared.

8 Mirrors and Framed Artwork

I was actually surprised by some of the gorgeous wall art and mirrors that Aldi dropped this year, including a great dupe of the popular Anthropologie Primrose Mirror at a fraction of the price. “Take me home tonight 🎶 HOME finds at Aldi you’re going to want to on back to the house…” Oh Hey Aldi captioned a post. “They have the best stuff!” commented a follower. “Beautiful,” added another.

9 Fitness Gear

Another big hit this year at Aldi was fitness gear, including Pilates and yoga equipment such as a reformer board, wrist weights, and a yoga wheel. “The reformer board is soooo good! Got an extra for a Christmas present!” one shopper commented.

10 Cozy Home Items

Shoppers also threw a lot of cozy home items in their carts. Throw pillows and blankets were hot items, with so many gorgeous styles and patterns rotating in and out seasonally at super fair and affordable prices. “Get those swiping fingers ready 👉 NEW home and kitchen finds at Aldi this week!” Oh Hey Aldi captioned this post.

11 And So Much Disney

It was a big year for Disney fans at Aldi. The store offered a wide selection of items that kept shoppers feeling the spirit, ranging from Advent calendars and clothing to jewelry and Mickey Mouse-shaped candles. Influencers were busy sharing about all the Disney finds, many of which sold out almost immediately.