11 Aldi Finds Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for the New Year

Get ready for the new year with Aldi! With the holiday season behind us, one of America’s favorite grocery stores is filling its aisles with everything you need to start 2026 on a healthy, organized, and productive note. This week’s Upcoming Aldi Finds, featuring products arriving in the next seven days, includes everything from workout equipment and exercise clothes to meal-prep essentials and organizational items. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Aldi finds shoppers say are must-buys for 2026.

1 Sneakers for $15

Shoppers go wild over Aldi sneakers, and they tend to sell out fast, as soon as they hit stores. This week, you can pick up a pair of Crane Memory Foam Crosstrainers in Black or White, just $14.99. Perfect for your winter workouts, they have a mesh upper 5mm memory foam insole and Phylon + TPR outsole.

2 And, Moisture-Wicking Leggings for Your Workouts

Aldi leggings have a cult following. These $12.99 Crane Premium Fitness Tights in the “Black Skinny” style compare to premium fitness tights. They are made from a breathable, moisture-wicking nylon and elastane blend and feature a high waist with a drawcord for a perfect fit.

3 A New Humidifier for Cold and Flu Season

Cold and flu season is here in full force. Aldi to the rescue! Make sure to pick up an Ambiano LED Ultrasonic Humidifier, available in Blue, Green, or Black, each just $14.99. The gadget has adjustable nebulizing power, variable moisture control, and a diffuser function for adding essential oils.

4 A Great Organizing System for $15

During the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, I spend a lot of time organizing my home. I love this system, WORKZONE Compartment Organizer 33 Drawer, $14.99. The mountable piece features practical dividers and removable drawers. It can be set on a desktop or mounted on the wall.

5 A Blender System

Smoothies are a great healthy drink to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions. For $19.99, get the Ambiano High Speed Blending System, available in Purple, Navy, or Black. The 11-piece set includes a main power base, large cup, small cup, drinking cup with handle, flip-top lid, two solid lids, two lip rings, stainless steel blades, and a recipe book.

6 Meal Prep Containers

If meal prep is one of your New Year’s goals, make sure to have everything you need to store food. Aldi has a range of new kitchen and food storage tools, including this Crofton 20 Piece Meal Prep Containers set, priced at $4.99. They are stackable, reusable, and perfect for on-the-go portion-controlled meals. They are also freezer and dishwasher-safe.

7 A Fruit Stand

Also in the kitchen department, Aldi is stocking these $12.99 Crofton Fruit Stands. The two-tier stand is ideal for storing fruit, including citrus, apples, and bananas.

8 And, These Colanders for the Fridge

For refrigerated fruit, there are additional storage options. For $4.99, choose from the Crofton 2 Pack Fridge Colander or the Crofton Single Fridge Colander. Both feature tight-locking lids to keep food fresh.

9 Zak! 27 oz Shaker Bottles

Don’t miss out on these Zak! 27 oz Shaker Bottles, available in Lavender, Deep Teal, Sandstone, or Black for just $4.99. Each comes with a mixer ball so you can easily shake up your protein powder or pre-workout.

10 A Tower Organizer with Drawers

Trying to organize a closet or another small space? For $29.99, you can pick up this SOHL 4 Drawer Tower Organizer. The white frame with beige drawers is perfect for your organization project.

11 And, These Weights or Kettlebell Set

Aldi even sells workout equipment! For $29.99 pick up the Crane 20lb Dumbbell Set with Rack and the Crane 30lb Soft Kettlebell Set. I work out regularly, and can attest that you can get a serious workout done with these two items, perfect for lifting, squatting, ab exercises, and more.