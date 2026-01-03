11 Aldi Deals Shoppers Say Are Too Good To Miss This New Year

From wine to seafood steals, shoppers say these Aldi deals are too good to miss.

I’ve been a longtime fan of Aldi since I figured out how the whole quarter-for-the-cart deal works. Their affordable prices in an economy that’s a bit tough are reliable, and they have quite a variety of items. “Compared to almost every other store, I’d say Aldi has the best prices which is already a deal in my eyes. Everything is so expensive these days,” a Reddit reviewer said on a thread about Aldi deals. Whether you’re browsing through the Aldi Finds aisle, or there for your weekly groceries, Aldi consistently has incredible fair prices that shoppers certainly depend on! Here are 11 deals that shoppers are currently raving about at Aldi.

1 Pizza Grill

Once in a while, you get so lucky it doesn’t even seem real. If you’ve been wanting to make your own pizza at home, this shopper got a pizza grill for less than the cost of a takeout pizza. “I was able to get the large pizza grill on clearance for 9 bucks,” a reviewer said about an incredible deal they found in the Aldi Finds. “OMG NO WAY,” another customer said.

2 Prime Rib Roasts

The indulgent holiday season has come to a close, but shoppers still aren’t over the incredible deals they found as the year wraps up. “Last week I picked up 2 of the prime rib roasts, $7.99/lb. I plan on roasting one of them, and cutting the other one into some beautiful thick ribeye steaks,” a Reddit user said.

3 Probiotic Powder

One shopper loves the probiotics they sell at Aldi. “Probiotic powders mixes. Right next to the electrolytes, [the] 3 flavors [are] all tasty,” a reviewer said about their favorite Aldi deals. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Probiotic supplements add to your existing supply of friendly microbes. They help fight off the less friendly types and boost your immunity against infections.” Another Reddit reviewer chimed in to say, “I’ll have to look for these today!”

4 Wine

I live in New York, so unfortunately I don’t have regular access to the incredible wine selection that Aldi is known for. That said, I had an opportunity to try the famous Wine Advent Calendar they offer around the holidays, and I was blown away by their selection. Turns out I’m not the only one. “I posted separately about this, but the California Heritage Sparkling Wine is fantastic for the holidays at a bargain price of $4.95. Blown away by how good this is,” a reviewer said.

5 Specialty Coffees

I’m a huge fan of their seasonal and holiday coffee flavors. It’s a nice break from the usual plain K cups, and others seem to agree. “I found the “Flavors of Fall” Keurig coffee pod gift set for .79 at mine last week. Bought a couple and took them apart just for the variety,” a customer said about buying the retired seasonal flavors for an even better deal.

6 Candles

It’s Aldi’s fault that I now refuse to pay more than $6 for my pine candles that I love to burn while I work. A reviewer said “$3 for large holiday scented candles,” talking about how they got an incredible deal. Another said, “I got the candle advent calendar for $10 last time I went. Couldn’t believe it. There were two left and the front one had the bottom busted open. But the back one had the full set! I did doublecheck they each had a candle too. I was not paying $40 for that this year so I got lucky.” Now is a great time to see if your store has extra advent calendars, too. “Got a cheese advent calendar for $1.69,” another said, to give you an idea of how cheap they are if there are any leftover!

7 Fun Aldi Finds

Each store is likely slightly different and the specialty items come in and out quickly. If you can get your hands on some of the really different Aldi Finds, some of them are quite unique for a great price. “Found a projector for 50% off, and got a Ferrex battery leaf blower for $19.99,” a customer said.

8 Seafood

Aldi has some truly incredible seafood. I regularly buy the frozen jumbo shrimp to have on hand, the seafood stuffed salmon, and my fiancé and I like to stock up on the lobster tails that they generally have this time of year. Others have pointed out the seafood sales, as well. “Bought a 50% off sticker coho salmon last week,” a shopper said. Another said, “most of the time I’m just getting fish and other meat items for 50% off. Note, check those expiration dates, they sometimes forget to do the morning markdowns but you can still get fish and other dated items for 50% off if the item expires the next day. Just mention it to the cashier and they’ll take care of the markdown.”

9 Salad Dressing

Salad dressings can be pricey, so stocking up when it’s on sale is helpful! “Two weeks ago I got Hidden Valley ranch for 39 cents a bottle. I got two, [I] didn’t need a mass stockpile or anything,” a shopper said. “Even the employee stocking was like, “That has GOT to be wrong!” It wasn’t.”

10 Breads and Pastries

When it comes to baked goods, Aldi, at times, slashes those prices, as well. “I went early yesterday and got 50% off mini croissants, hamburger buns and boneless and bone in chicken thighs. There were so many baked good items half off,” a shopper said about their latest Aldi deals.

11 Mama Cozzi Truffle Pasta Pockets

Keep an eye out for those Mama Cozzi deals. Customers love the brand and its products like the Mama Cozzi Truffle Pasta Pockets. “Not bad, essentially Fried Mac And Cheese bites. 350/8 min in [the] Air Fryer. Came out nice and crispy,” a reviewer said. “These were so good,” another shopper echoed on a photo of the product.