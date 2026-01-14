From décor to organization, these Aldi home finds are helping shoppers refresh their spaces.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s 2026, and Aldi has everything you need to get your home shaped up for a beautifully decorated, festive, and organized year. Starting this week, your local store will be filled with fantastic home finds, including Valentine’s Day decor, organizational and cleaning supplies, and fresh bedding and blankets. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best Aldi home finds hitting shelves this January.

1 The Viral Accent Table

Aldi is also bringing back a viral furniture piece you may have seen on Pinterest, Instagram, or Facebook. The SOHL Accent Side Table is featured across numerous social media feeds. People famously hack it by putting a few together to make an entertainment center, or even painting it. Priced at $49.99, the item will surely sell out, so make sure to get one or three while you can.

2 New Accent Rugs

Refresh your floors by picking up a new rug at Aldi for just $9.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 24″ x 36″ Decorative Accent Rug is now available in Navy or Ivory Traditional, Gray Modern, or Gray Medallion.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Curtains for Just $7.50 Per Panel

Aldi is dropping a new collection of window treatments, $14.99 per pack. Select from a few styles of the KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Jacquard Window Curtains. They are 84″ long and are designed for room darkening and enhanced privacy. Each has a rodpocket for easy hanging.

4 And, Fresh Sheet Sets

I am a sucker for a fresh set of sheets, especially percale, a super crisp cotton that resembles hotel sheets. For $24.99, you can pick up a set of KIRKTON HOUSE 300 Thread Count Queen or King Cotton Percale Sheets in White, Gray, or Taupe.

5 A Cozy, Sculpted Blanket

There are also several new blanket styles to make your bed even cozier. For $16.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE King Sculpted Blanket, luxuriously soft and reminiscent of a designer home catalogue.

6 Cleaning Supplies, Like Mops and Brooms

Who wants to waste money on expensive mops and brooms when Aldi sells them for less? There are several new cleaning items, including the Easy Home Microfiber Mop in Black or Blue for $6.99, and the Easy Home Angled Broom and Dustpan.

7 And, Lots of Kitchen Organizational Items

Aldi has several great kitchen organization tools for the refrigerator, drawers, and cabinets. For $12.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Drawer Organizer Natural Utensil Tray and the KIRKTON HOUSE Hanging Kitchen Organizer – Black Cup Holder for just $4.99.

8 A New “Hotel” Inspired Fragrance Collection

There is also a new “Hotel” inspired candle and home fragrance collection at Aldi, and it looks super luxurious. For $8.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Hotel Candle in various scents, including Mystic Oasis, Urban Sanctuary, Tea Blanc, and Woodland Harmony. Each comes in a black glass jar with a gold lid.

9 Valentine’s Day Kitchen Mats

I love swapping out my kitchen mats seasonally, and Aldi makes it affordable to do so. For $6.99, grab a KIRKTON HOUSE 18″ x 30″ Valentine’s Day Comfort Kitchen Mat in this fun Candy Hearts print.

10 New Space-Saving Clothes Hangers

Aldi consistently thinks outside the box, developing clever hangers for your closet. This $6.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Space Saving Hanger Yoga Pant Hanger is designed to hang several pairs of leggings at once, freeing up closet, drawer, and shelf space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Preppy Candle Holder

The KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Taper Candle Holder for $6.99 is what preppy dreams are made of. It comes in three colors: Pink, Silver, and Gold. Each holds a taper candle inside, is made of iron, and measures 5″ W x 5″ H.