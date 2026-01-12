11 Aldi New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Mid-January

Shoppers are snapping up these Aldi home, clothing, and decor finds mid-January.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

And, Aldi for the win in 2026! The grocery-turned-everything store is bringing the heat in a major way this year. We are almost at the halfway point of January, and the aisles continue to fill with fantastic finds, ranging from home decor and furniture to clothing and jewelry. What should you shop for this month? Here are 11 Aldi finds shoppers are buying mid-month.

1 Fresh, Crisp Bedding Sets

Aldi doesn’t sell the most luxurious sheets, but they do carry some major bang-for-the-buck sets, including percale sheets, which are generally made out of super crisp cotton and resemble hotel sheets. For $24.99, you can pick up a set of KIRKTON HOUSE 300 Thread Count Queen or King Cotton Percale Sheets in White, Gray, or Taupe. There are also new patterns to choose from.

2 Rugs

If you need new rugs but don’t want to spend much, go to Aldi. The KIRKTON HOUSE 24″ x 36″ Decorative Accent Rug is now available in Navy or Ivory Traditional, Gray Modern, or Gray Medallion for get this, $10.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Valentine’s Day Accessories and Sweaters

Aldi is dropping a new hair accessories collection, including scrunchies, headbands, all just $4.99. Kaxi Valentines Hair Accessories – 4 Pack Heart Claw Clips is my favorite of the bunch, a white hair clip that comes with four interchangeable hearts, a genius accessory. There is also a V-Day sweater. For $9.99, get a Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Valentine’s Day Sweater in Pink, White, or Black. And, for $14.99, take your pick of the Serra Valentine’s Day Sweater for adults in White, Pink, or Black.

4 Dresses to Keep You Warm

Aldi has some cozy winter dresses for $16.99. Choose from the Serra Cozy Lounge Dress, a hooded version in black or grey Black, or the Serra Cozy Lounge Dress in blue. Each will keep you warm and cozy until spring.

5 Fur Lined Clogs

Keep your feet warm for just $7.99. The Serra Ladies Lined Clogs come in black and ivory, with a faux-fur cozy lining and an EVA outsole for stability and comfort. The easy slip-on style is a steal.

6 Outlet Strips

For $5.99, choose either the Bauhn 6 Outlet Surge Protector Strip in black or white, or the Bauhn 6 Outlet Wall Tap, to maximize outlets in your home for all your gadgets.

7 So Many New Candles and Home Fragrances

The new Hotel candle and home fragrance collection at Aldi is very luxurious and looks much more expensive than it is. For $8.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Hotel Candle in various scents, including Mystic Oasis, Urban Sanctuary, Tea Blanc, and Woodland Harmony. Each comes in a black glass jar with a gold lid.

Get your home cleaned with the help of inexpensive but effective Aldi tools. There are several new cleaning items, including the Easy Home Microfiber Mop in Black or Blue for $6.99, and the Easy Home Angled Broom and Dustpan.

9 And, Kitchen Organize3rs

Aldi launched a great collection of kitchen organization tools, with everything you need to organize your refrigerator, drawers, and cabinets. For $12.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Drawer Organizer Natural Utensil Tray and the KIRKTON HOUSE Hanging Kitchen Organizer – Black Cup Holder for just $4.99.

10 The Viral $50 Cabinet

The viral furniture piece is back! The SOHL Accent Side Table, priced at $49.99, is featured across numerous social media feeds. People famously hack it by putting a few together to make an entertainment center, or even painting it. The item will surely sell out, so make sure to get one or three while you can.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Preppy Candle Holder

The KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Taper Candle Holder is $6.99 with serious LoveShackFancy vibes. It comes in three colors: Pink, Silver, and Gold. Each holds a taper candle inside, is made of iron, and measures 5″ W x 5″ H. Even your tween will approve.