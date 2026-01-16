6 New Walmart Finds That Look Just Like West Elm and Pottery Barn

Save up to $700 on these designer-looking pieces.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though the New Year’s sales might be ending soon, there are still ways to tackle those 2026 home redecoration projects without breaking your budget. It turns out that Walmart is chock full of decor items that not only look great, but are downright identical to big-ticket items you’ll find at higher-end home stores. Ready to get that new look for less with these well-priced dupes? Read on for the new Walmart finds that look just like West Elm and Pottery Barn.

1 Dupe for Anthropologie’s Golden Doodle Table Lamp

Your four-legged companion might be the light of your life, but this Golden Doodle Table Lamp makes that a literal statement. And at $50, it’s not exactly the kind of item that will eat up the rest of your spending money.

But it’s certainly a different situation when it comes to the Icon Table Lamp: Dog Edition from Anthropologie. Not only does it look almost exactly the same as the Walmart version, but it retails for $298—or about six times the price.

2 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Heart Stoneware Appetizer Plates

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, who wouldn’t want to impress their dinner date with these Heirloom Scalloped Heart Stoneware Appetizer Plates? The set of four makes for a playfully romantic addition to the table and retails for around $40 to $50 at Pottery Barn.

But if you’re the kind of date who would rather spend more of their budget on flowers and chocolate, then you’re in luck. Walmart has its own version with the Pioneer Woman Heart Appetizer Plates that look truly identical to the higher-end store’s version. And it will warm your heart to know that these sell for just $15 per 3-pack on the company’s website.

3 Dupe for Birch Lane Ball Topiary

One of the best workarounds if you don’t have a greenthumb is to find some great faux greenery to work with. Arguably, that includes the Brooklyn Pure Garden Artificial Tree from Birch Lane. For $255, it provides a convincingly lifelike Hedyotis topiary ball plant you’ll never actually have to water or move near more natural light to keep from having to replace it.

However, you can still save some money with a quick trip to Walmart. There, you can grab the My Texas House Ball Topiary, which not only looks identical but also retails for just $78. With that much savings at play, you could buy a pair to create a set!

4 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Bow Taper Candles

Setting the perfect tablescape for Valentine’s Day will almost always require having that candlelit ambiance. And for those really going for a great look, these Bow Taper Candles (which come as a pair for $24.50) from Pottery Barn can help do even more than provide that flickering light as added decoration.

Still, you can put more towards your gift budget if you opt for these Red Bow & White Taper Candles from Walmart. This uncannily similar pair goes for less than half the price, at just $12!

5 Dupe for Crate & Barrel’s Woven Wicker Tray

Whether you’re looking for a nice coffee table addition or a nice way to serve drinks at your nice party, this Woven Wicker Round Tray from Crate & Barrel will absolutely up the style. But at $60, you could argue it’s a bit of a splurge for such a small touch.

Luckily, this Natural Water Hyacinth Decorative Tray from Walmart comes in at a much lower price, selling for just $22. This version even comes with an acrylic insert that makes it even easier to balance drinks and other items inside!

6 Dupe for West Elm Storage Coffee Table

As somewhat of a centerpiece of any living room, having a coffee table that looks great is the key to nailing that perfect look. And the Melli Storage Coffee Table from West Elm is certainly a strong contender, providing a mid-century modern look that also stashes clutter. But at $799, it’s also a bit of an aspirational piece for many shoppers.

That’s where this Round Coffee Table with Sliding Tambour Door can come in handy. Not only does it feature the same chic design touches, but it also costs just a fraction of the price at $100. That makes it one-eight the cost overall!