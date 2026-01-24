5 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn

From lamps to chairs, this is a great way to save some serious money.

Everyone loves finding dupes of high-end products, whether it’s luxury perfumes or expensive skincare products. But it’s especially true when you come across a gorgeous piece of decor that looks just like a big-ticket item from a pricey home store—which is where Hobby Lobby can be a true treasure trove.

From comfy chairs to beautiful baskets, the crafting and decorating retailer has managed to pull out some products that look identical to expensive items sold at pricier retailers. Read on for the new Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn.

1 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s LoveShack Fancy Bow Lamp

The right lighting fixture will, quite literally, brighten up a room, but it can really dim your spirits if you overpay. Take, for example, this LoveShackFancy Eyelet Mini Table Lamp, which retails at Pottery Barn Teen for $99.

While it might seem like an acceptable price for a beautiful bedside light, it bears a striking resemblance to this Gold Bow Metal Buffet Lamp from Hobby Lobby—that is, until you compare price tags. At just $27, opting for the more affordable dupe leaves you with enough budget to really give your room the glow-up it deserves.

2 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Seagrass Toilet Paper Holder

It’s every homeowner’s duty to ensure their bathrooms don’t run out of TP. But what’s the best way to stash it? One option is to go for this Seagrass Handcrafted Toilet Paper Holder, which retails for $60 at Pottery Barn.

But if you want to save some money, there’s also this Water Hyacinth Toilet Paper Holder Basket. Sporting the same weave and holding bar across the top, this identical item that sells at Hobby Lobby for just $13 saves you some serious paper by comparison.

3 Dupe for Castlery’s Swivel Chair

Straddling that line between retro and modern, this Cassidy Swivel Chair is the kind of eye-catching decor that can really make a room look great. But as you might expect, that look comes at a price, with this chair retailing for $369 on the Castlery website.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get this unique piece of furniture for less. This uncannily similar Gray Boucle Swivel Chair sells at Hobby Lobby for just $217, which is enough savings to make your head swivel.

4 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s XO Pillow

Playful throw pillows can really make a statement on your bedding or your couch. And whether you’re looking for a cute Valentine’s Day gift or simply want to add a little character to your home, options like this XO Heart Shaped Pillow from Pottery Barn are a relatively understated way to do just that. But at $80, you might be feeling a little less lovestruck when it rings up at the register.

That’s not the case with this XO Teddy Pillow from Hobby Lobby. Instead of breaking the bank on a piece of statement decor, you’ll only have to spend $14—which also puts it in the acceptable price range for a piece of decor for Feb. 14.

5 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Terracotta Bowl

A beautiful bowl can be the perfect canvas for dressing up your coffee table, dining room table, or entryway table with whatever pieces of decor fit the season. At Pottery Barn, one stunning option includes these Orion Handcrafted Terracotta Bowls, which retail from $50 for a smaller bowl to $129 for a larger option.

But if you’re not looking for maximalist spending on minimalist decor, you might want to opt for this Black Ceramic Bowl from Hobby Lobby. Not only does it look identical, but it only costs $13 for a version that’s the same size as the larger bowl from Pottery Barn—only at one-tenth the price.