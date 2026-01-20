From jungle lamps to boho shelves, these fresh Michaels decor finds are the standouts.

Have you been to Michaels lately? The art, crafts, and decor store is majorly upping its game this season, especially in home decor. There are so many new collections to freshen up all your living spaces and appeal to various aesthetics, ranging from a bold, bright jungle theme to a more boho, Anthopologie vibe. What are the best products from each collection? Here are the 11 best new Michaels decor finds hitting shelves this January.

1 This Monkey Lamp

The Pink Jungle Collection is my favorite new collection at the store. Each item is wild, bold, and funky, with animal-inspired vibes. This Monkey Table Lamp by Ashland, priced at $69.99, looks like something from a designer store.

2 A Floral Reading Pillow

I also love the “Next Chapter” collection, which features adorable items inspired by reading and books. There are book bins and boxes, throw pillows with literary terms, and even items like this Floral Print Reading Pillow by Ashland. It makes me want to cozy up comfortably with a book.

3 And This Funky Hippo Tray

Also from the jungle collection is the 9″ Hippo Decorative Tray by Ashland, $20.99, a pink and gold dish that will attract attention. “Exactly like described. It’s a very cute candy dish and pink sparkle with gold finish just complete it,” a shopper says.

4 And These Wild Tissue Boxes

These Jungle Cat Tissue Boxes and the matching trays are also must-buys from the collection. The tissue boxes are $24.99 and super bold, glossy, and fabulous. The matching trays are $24.99 to $29.99.

5 Etched Pillar Candle Holder

From the Boho Coast collection, shoppers are fawning over the Etched Glass Pillar Candle Holder by Ashland. Choose from small or large sizes ($20.99 – $27.99 each), and each design holds a fake or real pillar candle, giving your room a gorgeous glow.

6 A Floral Washable Rug

In the Artful Organization collection, the Floral Washable Rug by Ashland, $27.99-$69.99, is a quick hit. This machine-washable rug is gorgeous and, since it can be washed, is perfect for an art or crafting room.

7 A Leopard Lams

This 18.5″ Leopard Table Lamp by Ashland is only available in-store. Bold and chic, it features a gold leopard base and a pink leopard print lampshade. Get it for $69.99.

8 An Embossed Wall Shelf

Shoppers are buying this Embossed Wall Shelf by Ashland, available in a few sizes ($27.99 – $41.99) from the Into the West collection. It features a unique carved design and comes in a two-tier or three-tier option. This shelf will be a great addition for displaying trinkets in a home office or living room wall.

9 An Expensive-Looking Bar Cart

The Gold Bar Cart by Ashland from the Pink Jungle collection is available in your store, but it isn’t sold online. Priced at $249.99, it features a bamboo-style frame with decorative accents, and two mirrored glass trays fit into the frame to create two levels for storing bottles, mixers, glasses, and more.

10 A Leather and Wood Stool

In addition to wall art and vases, the Into the West furniture pieces are amazing. This include the 12″ Brown Wood & Faux Leather Foot Stool by Ashland, $69.99, firwood construction with faux leather upholstery.

11 And, This Gorgeous Capiz Tray

The Turquoise Capiz Decorative Tray by Ashland is also from the new “Boho Coast” collection, and looks like something you would find at Anthropologie, not Michael’s. The tray, $39.99, has an artisanal feel and resembles others I have seen at upscale beach-house decor stores.