Michaels just dropped bold new decor and craft collections shoppers are already obsessed with.

On New Year’s Day, my children and I went out to brunch. I didn’t expect any stores to be open, but alas, Michaels, right next door to our local Turning Point, had the lights on. In addition to a major clearance sale on all holiday decorations and merchandise, workers were stocking the aisles with the latest product collections, and it got me beyond excited. What are the top finds in the new arrivals section? Here are the 11 best new Michaels finds to shop from the latest collections.

1 The New Western Collection Is Beyond Yee-Haw

I am losing it over the new Into the West collection at Michael’s. The pieces are rustic yet high-end and include wall art, figurines, and horse-bust bookends. These items are so new that I couldn’t even find them on the website.

2 Valentine’s Day Ornaments and Decor

Valentine’s Day trees are the latest trend that eases the pain of putting away all your Christmas trees. You can transform and fake a Christmas tree into a Valentine’s Day tree with the help of Michaels and the abundant selection of heart-shaped ornaments and bow decorations.

3 Valentine’s Day Crafts

My daughter grabbed a few of these Valentine’s Day craft sets from Creatology. She really loved the ceramic mug kit, just $7.99. It includes a bow, a heart-adorned mug, and love-inspired paint colors. This makes a great gift that kids can customize for a loved one.

4 Rustic Vases and Decorations

Over near the Western-themed decor, I found these gorgeous glazed ceramic vases. I was pretty shocked to find them at Michael’s as they feel and look super upscale. They are perfect for floral arrangements.

5 Bright Decorations for Spring

Michael’s is brightening up the decor this spring. My daughter loved these pillows; they are perfect for kids’ rooms. I also thought these brightly hued bins with chalkboard labels are ideal for organizing children’s spaces.

6 These Monkey Lights

The Pink Jungle Collection is also a vibe. I am truly obsessed with almost every wild item in it, especially these monkey lights. They are currently $69.99 each. I have seen similar fixtures at interior design stores.

These Jungle Cat Tissue Boxes and matching trays are also part of the collection. The tissue boxes are $24.99 and super bold, glossy, and fabulous. The matching trays are $24.99 to $29.99.

8 And, These Wild Lamps

These wild table lamps are part of the collection and equally bold and chic. It features a gold leopard base and a pink leopard print lampshade. Each is $69.99.

9 More Western Items

I also loved these horse head table lamps and this etched-looking framed art piece. The whole Ralph Lauren equestrian look is still going strong this year, and these pieces look like they could be straight from the designer collection.

10 A Gorgeous Crocheted Throw Pillow

This Beautiful crocheted throw pillow feels springy and adds to any western, prairie, or traditional aesthetic. The pillowcases feature a zipper closure, so you can easily remove them and throw them in the wash when they’re dirty.

11 And, a Totally Epic Bar Cart

I expect this bar cart from the Pink Jungle collection will sell out quickly. It is only available in-store, priced at $249.99. It features a bamboo-style frame with decorative accents, and two mirrored glass trays fit into the frame to create two levels for storing bottles, mixers, glasses, and more.