From bold home decor to creative storage, shoppers are loving these new Michaels arrivals.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t been to Michaels this month, run, don’t walk, to your local store. There are many fantastic new arrivals filling the aisles of the arts, crafts, and home decor store, many available only in-store. There are new collections this year that will look great in your home, including ones inspired by books and reading, citrus, jungle animals, and the wild west. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Michaels new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 The Perfect Book Reading Pillow

The “Next Chapter” collection features adorable items inspired by reading and books. There are book bins and boxes, throw pillows with literary terms, and even items like this Floral Print Reading Pillow by Ashland, designed to help you cozy up comfortably with a book.

2 Spring Hued Storage Carts

The Lexington 3-Tier Rolling Cart by Simply Tidy is legendary, with nearly 12,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars. The super versatile organizational item on wheels is now available in fun spring colors, including this gorgeous periwinkle blue. “Love this cart. Easy to put together and sturdy,” writes a shopper, while another confirms it is “better than Amazon.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Citrus Collection That Looks Super European

I am also crushing over the new “Citrus” collection with a refreshing, fruity vibe. The Citrus Kitchen Scale by Ashland is super bright and fun, while the 18″ Orange & Lemon Pillar Candle Holder by Ashland is perfect as a centerpiece.

4 A Monkey Lamp That Looks Designer

The Pink Jungle Collection is a vibe that I am here for. I am truly obsessed with almost every wild item in it, most of them brightly colored and animal-inspired. This Monkey Table Lamp by Ashland, priced at $69.99, looks like something from a designer store.

5 Jungle Cat Tissue Boxes and Trays

I also love these Jungle Cat Tissue Boxes and the matching trays. The tissue boxes are $24.99 and super bold, glossy, and fabulous. The matching trays are $24.99 to $29.99.

6 A Leopard Lamp

You will have to make a visit to the store for this 18.5″ Leopard Table Lamp by Ashland. Bold and chic, the lamp features a gold leopard base and a pink leopard print lampshade. Get it for $69.99.

7 A Chic, Gold Bar Cart

If you want the Gold Bar Cart by Ashland from the Pink Jungle collection, you’ll need to hope it is available in your store, as it isn’t selling online. Priced at $249.99, it features a bamboo-style frame with decorative accents, and two mirrored glass trays fit into the frame to create two levels for storing bottles, mixers, glasses, and more.

8 Valentine’s Day Craft Kits

My daughter purchased a few of these Valentine’s Day craft sets from Creatology, including the Valentine Heart Ornament Craft Kit. She also loved the ceramic mug kit, just $7.99. It includes a bow, a heart-adorned mug, and love-inspired paint colors. This makes a great gift that kids can customize for a loved one.

9 A Capiz Boho Tray

This Turquoise Capiz Decorative Tray by Ashland from the new “Boho Coast” collection also grabbed my eye, as it definitely doesn’t look like something you would find at Michael’s. The tray, $39.99, has an artisanal feel and resembles others I have seen at upscale beach-house decor stores.

The “Into the West” collection at Michael’s also has my heart. In addition to wall art and vases, there are furniture pieces, including this 12″ Brown Wood & Faux Leather Foot Stool by Ashland, $69.99, firwood construction with faux leather upholstery.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Craft Finds.

11 Gold Bubble Monogram Letters

And, last but not least, from the “Artful Organization” collection, I loved these 8.5″ Gold Bubble Monogram Letters by Ashland, each just $19.99.