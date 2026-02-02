These Dollar Tree kitchen finds look designer, from viral glassware to gold charger plates.

Is it just me, or is Dollar Tree having a moment? From my recent store visits to all the viral social media posts, I can’t believe the kind of merchandise the discount store has been getting this year. There are so many fantastic finds that look so much more expensive and designer than they are. The kitchen department is especially impressive. What are the bougiest-looking items in it right now that people are buying fast? Here are 9 Dollar Tree kitchen finds that look way more expensive.

1 The Blue Hydrangea Dish Collection

Oh, hello, gorgeous. This entire Grandmillennial collection of dishes is selling out fast, and influencers are losing their minds over it. The Blue Hydrangea-Printed White Stoneware Plate, Blue Hydrangea Stoneware Bowl, and Blue Hydrangea-Printed Cooler Glass are just $1.50 each. I recommend buying a whole case because they will be gone super fast. “Bought these a few weeks ago and love them, they are dishwasher safe as well,” a shopper writes. “Bought these yesterday and love them, they’re beautiful and so summery looking ,” adds another.

2 Daisy Printed Stackable Baskets

Get your kitchen organized with the Daisy Printed Stackable Plastic Baskets, $1.50 each, available in a variety of fun colors. “Love them!!! I’ve been using them to organize my house,” a shopper says. “I was so pleased with these! I ordered these online to organize my pantry, they showed up on time, they are exactly as described, and work perfectly for what I needed them for. Will definitely make more purchases online!” another adds.

3 Viral Iced Coffee Cups

Shoppers are obsessing over these viral iced coffe cups. A six-pack costs $1.25 and is perfect for on-the-go iced drinks. The Plastic Cups With Sip Lid, 6-pc Pack, is also available online in bulk.

4 Pink Tint Glasses

Dollar Tree is famous for affordable glassware that is so high-quality that caterers and event planners use it again and again. I love this Libbey Glass Cooler Pink Glass Tumbler, $1.50. It looks so upscale and elegant with just the slightest tint of pink.

5 This Lemon Jar with Lid and Straw

My daughter loves lidded glass cups to bring her smoothies in the car. This summery Lemon Themed Jar With Lid And Straw, Assorted Colors, $1.50, comes in yellow and clear and will make the most adorable lemonade jar for parties and events.

6 Valentine’s Day Vases

Head to Dollar Tree for all your Valentine’s Day needs, including vases to put gorgeous blooms. There is a new collection of Valentine’s Day Themed Cylindrical Vases in assorted designs, just $1.75 each. Use them in your kitchen or gift them with flowers to all your friends.

7 The Sharpest Knife Ever

Dollar Tree has everything you need to prep and cook food, including chef-worthy knives. This Royal Norfolk Cutlery Santoku Knife, $1.25. One shopper maintains it is the “sharpest” knife ever. “I bought this last night, I was shocked with how nicely it cut and so perfect downfall is its extremely sharp so shard that when I was washing it this morning it cut right through the sponge right in to my finger, I ended up getting stitches. Also losing feeling in my top half of my finger. Just be careful,” they wrote.

8 Gold Charger Plates

Event and wedding planners use Dollar Tree as a sneaky resource, many buying plate chargers there. These Gold Honeycomb Charger Plates, $1.50, upgrade the look of your place setting.

9 And, Theis Peeps Tumbler

My daughter looked over my shoulder when I was working and saw this Peeps Large Tumbler With Dome Lid And Straw, Assorted Colors. “I have to get that,” she exclaimed. You can too for $7.00.