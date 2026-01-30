11 Best New Dollar Tree Arrivals Hitting Shelves End of Month

Shoppers share the Dollar Tree finds hitting shelves right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Who doesn’t love a shopping trip to the Dollar Tree? Of all the popular chain discount stores, it is one of the most fun places to visit, as you never know what you will find, and you are pretty much guaranteed the price will hover around $1.25 to $1.50. And, there are so many great new arrivals filling the aisles every day. What are people buying as January comes to an end? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree arrivals hitting shelves at the end of the month.

1 A Purrfect Sign for Cat Lovers

Do you have cats or know someone who does? Run to the Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree Goodies shared the purr-fect sign that any friend of a feline will appreciate. “Any cat lovers here,” she captioned a post.

2 Mini Fairy Garden Decor

Lots of Instagram influencers have been sharing about the adorable fairy garden decorations they are finding at stores. “Welcome to your fairy era. 🧚‍♀️ Our Fairy Garden Collection makes it easy to build a magical mini world in minutes. Collect them all in store or online,” the store wrote.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Pretty Organizers

There are lots of budget-friendly organization finds at your local store. Dollar Tree goodies shared a photo of these clear, gold-trimmed bins. “Cute DollarTree finds that had no business being this adorable,” she captioned the post.

4 Chocolate Roses

Nothing says I Love You sweeter than a chocolate rose. As part of the Valentine Collection, chocolate roses are $1.50. Dollar Tree Goodies shared a photo. “Sweetheart sweets under $2! 🍫💝 Dollar Tree Valentine’s candy finds — who’s ready for chocolate season?” they wrote.

5 Classroom Valentines

There are also lots of Valentine’s Day cards and gift options for kids to hand out at school. “Seasonal Collection,” Dollar Tree Goodies shared. “I need to start checking these out before they’re all gone,” a follower commented.

6 Viral Iced Coffee Cups

These coffee cups are going seriously viral, per Dollie Tree Dollie. “$1.25 ICED COFFEE CUPS! I found the viral @dollartree plastic coffee cups with sip lids! let’s make an easy at home iced coffee recipe with @nescafeusa !! will you try this?!” she captioned the post. “I need these,” writes a shopper. “These cups are great. I use them and like them.”

7 Beauty Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about the latest beauty dupes. “$1.25 BEAUTY DUPIES! 👏🏻😱 Another week of amazing new @dollartree beauty and skincare lookalikes for less! Which one of these is on your wishlist and which have you tried?!” she captioned the post. “I have been finding a lot of beauty goodies at dollar tree!” a follower commented. “Those lip glasses 🤩 I didn’t find them today but I picked up bronzer, blush at highlighter by that brand so I was happy. I also got the hand sanitizer holder. Oh and gnomes for my sister,” another said.

8 Name Brand Cleaning Products

There are also lots of great new cleaning supplies. “$1.50 NAME BRAND CLEANERS! 🧼😍 Run to @dollartree cleaning aisle and grab all the amazing new @carbonausa products!! These retail anywhere from $6-$10 in store at a retailer! Major score and they are products you will actually use!” Dollar Tree Dollie commented.

9 Frames and Wall Art

There is tons of great wall art. “DT OR POTTERY BARN?! 🏠 Found the prettiest new home finds that don’t look like they’re even from @dollartree because they’re so chic!” Dollar Tree Dollie writes. “Love the boho style decor!” one shopper writes. “Oh these are cute!” another adds.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Valentine’s Day Plushies

There are super cute plushies for Valentine’s Day. “Big hugs, tiny price,” writes Dollar Tree. “Affordable Valentine’s Day plushies your loved ones will adore!​” Shoppers agreed. “Adorable,” writes.

11 More Storage Bins

There are also great storage baskets and bins. “Shared bathroom? Dorm chaos? Office clutter?​ Handled ✔️​Our affordable storage pieces go wherever life gets messy. Organize once, use everywhere. ​ Grab them in store and online!” Dollar Tree captioned a post. “I love these containers so cheap great deal and good for organizing everything,” a shopper commented.